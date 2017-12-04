Morrissey And Kit Harington Among Year's Worst Dressed Men

4 December 2017, 12:33

GQ have announced their annual list of best and worst-styled chaps… and it’s bad news for the Game Of Thrones star.

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington has been named the worst-dressed man of the year, according to GQ magazine.

The 30-year-old British actor was the subject of an article in the mag earlier this year, called "Kit Harington Shows You How to Look Sharp This Summer Without Going Near a Suit”, which described him as someone who "lives in skinny jeans and nondescript T-shirts in shades of, well, black".

Kit Harington 2017

Also on the list of badly-dressed men are comedian Paul Merton (in at Number 2) and our very own Morrissey, at 5. Conservative politician Jacob Rees-Mogg is at 4, while TV presenter Louis Theroux is at an embarrassing Number 7. Bringing up the rear at 10 is exercise guru Joe Wicks. Ouch.

Former Doctor Who and star of the Netflix series The Crown, Matt Smith, triumphs as the Best Dressed Man of the year. Joining him on the list are rapper A$AP Rocky, actor Jeff Goldblum and One Direction star Harry Styles.

The list is voted for by GQ staff alongside experts from the fashion world, including Giorgio Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Sir Paul Smith.

GQ Worst-Dressed Men 2018:

1: Kit Harington
2: Paul Merton
3: Shmee150
4: Jacob Rees-Mogg
5: Morrissey
6: PewDiePie
7: Louis Theroux
8: Marshmello
9: Elon Musk
10: Joe Wicks


GQ Best-Dressed Men 2018:

1: Matt Smith
2: A$AP Rocky
3: Jeff Goldblum
4: Harry Styles
5: Andrew Garfield
6: Skepta
7: Riz Ahmed
8: Ryan Reynolds
9: Brooklyn Beckham
10: Alessandro Michele

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Teaser Trailer

Watch The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Teaser Trailer

BRIT Awards 2018 logo white background

2018 BRITs Critics' Choice Award Winner Revealed

Foo Fighters 2017

Foo Fighters Announce Huge Support Acts For 2018 UK Dates

An unlikely friendship! Rapper meets his 81-year-old Words with Friends rival
Freddie Mercury Queen live 1982

Filming On Queen Biopic Halted