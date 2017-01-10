"I'm Still Laughing": Moby Rejects Trump Inauguration Ball Gig

Fan Shares What He Thinks Is Bowie's Savage Response To A Message Board Troll
However, some fans aren't convinced it was the late star.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Porcelain star joked he would only DJ for the President-elect on one condition...
Moby has revealed he was asked to DJ and one of Donald Trump's inauguration balls.
The Porcelain star took to Instagram to share his amusement at the news, writing: "Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump... Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really? "
Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump... Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really? I guess I'd DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns. Also I would probably play public enemy and stockhausen remixes to entertain the republicans. I'm still laughing. Hahahaha. So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns?
Then adding one condition in which he would play one of Trump's events, Moby added: "I guess I'd DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns."
The Are Lost In The World Like Me? star has even made a playlist of bands he would play, throwing Public Enemy's Fight The Power and Radiohead's Indioteque into the mix.
However, some fans aren't convinced it was the late star.
We mark a year since the passing of the Heroes star, with this amazing throwback footage.
The long-time friend and collaborator of the late star said his death is "still very hard to come to terms with" one year on.
Unfortunately, his pronunciation is a little off.
The V&A-curated exhibition is heading to another European city this year.
A year after the legend’s death, here’s some wonderful audio of pure Bowie: this 1972 classic, minus music.
As we celebrate Rod Stewart's 72nd Birthday, let's take a look at the other rock stars who have brought some sparkle and glitter to the charts.
Today is Bowie's birthday. He may have gone, but his music lives on. Let's celebrate the genius of the Thin White Duke with some Bowiefacts.
The Last Shadow Puppets, David Bowie, Suede and more have been named in the annual rundown of the best vinyl sleeve art of the year.
Getting fit for the New Year? Then let Radio X get you up and running with a selection of tunes to keep you motivated.
Comments
Powered by Facebook