"Soz Mate!" Mo Farah Apologises To Noel Gallagher For Mix Up

Mo Farah has apologised to Noel Gallagher after he got him mixed up with his brother Liam.

See his latest tweet here:

The pair bumped into each other at U2's Twickenham stadium gig over the weekend, where the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer supported the Irish band.

However, taking to Twitter to post their Instagram selfie, the long distance runner wrote: "Chilling with my boy liamgallagher U2 concert in Twickenham..!!"

Chilling with my boy liamgallagher U2 concert in Twickenham..!! #roadtolondon #mofarah … https://t.co/B0uK3Ep3pW — Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) July 11, 2017

Never one to miss the chance for some craic, Liam fired back a hilarious response at the long distance runner, writing: "Good to see u2 mo as you were LG x"

Good to see u2 mo as you were LG x https://t.co/2jHnnVSFzI — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 12, 2017

Luckily Mo didn't make the same error on his Instagram post, which included Noel's handle @themightyi.

Chilling with my boy @themightyi U2 concert in Twickenham..!! #roadtolondon #mofarah #mudanegroup #mudaneteam #madmo #moknows #u2concert A post shared by Sir Mo Farah (@gomofarah) onJul 11, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

The six time European Champion probably wouldn't have made the error on Twitter, had he known what Liam had to say about U2 and his brother last week.

Responding to a fan who asked him if he'd be watching the One band, the outspoken rocker said he'd "rather eat shit" than watch Bono and co.

The Wall Of Glass singer then upped the ante, calling his brother a "beige boy".

Nothing worse than being blanked by the naffest fans in the world as you were beige boy LFUKING x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 10, 2017

Liam was also keen to accuse Noel of once calling the band "corporate muck", adding: "Corporate muck rkid yousde to call U2 funny eh how many special people change as you were LG x"

Corporate muck rkid yousde to call U2 funny eh how many special people change as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 10, 2017

His comments are no doubt a reaction to his brother's sly dig at at his turn of phrase, where he wrote a social post ahead of his show, signing out: "AS YOU WEREN'T".

We are pretty much ready. The tunes have been given a good polish. Everyone has been reacquainted. We have new members! We are very much looking forward to seeing old friends and maybe making some new ones but what we are most excited about is sampling the delights of The U2 Catering Experience... widely regarded as THE MOST superior catering experience anywhere in the music business..see you out front. AS YOU WEREN'T..KISS-KISS.. NG A post shared by Noel Gallagher (@themightyi) onJul 6, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Noel Gallagher paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks, and those affected by the Grenfell fire on the Saturday, by returning to the stage to play Don't Look Back In Anger with the Irish band.

Watch the moving moment here:

Play Noel Gallagher performs Don't Look Back In Anger with U2 Live at Twickenham Stadium, 8 July 2017 00:22

His brother Liam previously performed the track for the first time ever at Glastonbury festival 2017, where he led the crowd at The Other stage in singing the track.

See our footage below:

Play Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017. 00:41

U2 played the last of their two London shows on Sunday (9 July), performing their The Joshua Tree album in full.

Watch them play the album's stirring opening track, Where The Streets Have Name:

Play U2 - Where The Streets Have No Name (live) Live at Twickenham Stadium, July 2017. 02:03

The Dublin rockers ended their night with Acthung Baby ballad, One, with Bono asking for all the lights to be turned off as a sea of phones lit up the stadium.

Watch the unforgettable moment here: