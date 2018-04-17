Miles Kane Shares Epic New Track Loaded

Kane collaborated with Jamie T on his return single, and it's big!

The Wirral's finest has returned with his first new music since 2013's Don't Forget Who You Are.

The track, Loaded, is a collaboration with Jamie T and Lana Del Rey. It's taken from the forthcoming album Coup De Grace.

Listen to Loaded below.

Speaking of the collaboration to Radio X's Gordon Smart, Kane said "Jamie T was over in L.A. a few years ago and we planned to do some writing for a week after his gig, and at that time i'd just had this break up and my head was all over. I walk into this gig and Lana Del Ray is stood there and is like "what's the matter with you? Girl trouble?"

"Anyway, I said that me and Jamie were doing some writing this week and she said she'd love to come over. So the next day Jamie and I started writing Loaded and she FaceTimes us, and we're like "this is mental." And she comes over an hour later! And we came up with the chorus really quick and in a couple of hours that tune was done."

The Inhaler hit maker also revealed he'd be playing this summer's RiZE Festival, which takes place 18 August in Hylands Park, Chelmsford. Kane will join Liam Gallagher and Manic Street Preachers on the bill. "I love Liam" Miles said, "he's one of my heroes, so i'm looking forward to that."