Mike Shinoda Breaks Silence On Chester Bennington's Suicide

WATCH: Chester Bennington And Chris Cornell's Moving Duet
The two friends - who both died this year - perform a stunning version of Temple Of The Dog’s Hunger Strike.
The Linkin Park star is "shocked and heartbroken" over the death of his bandmate.
Mike Shinoda has been left "shocked and heartbroken" by the death of his Linkin Park bandmate Chester Bennington.
The group's co-founder has confirmed reports the 41-year-old rocker had taken his own life and admitted he is distraught over the news.
He tweeted: "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."
Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.— Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017
A host of other stars have also taken to social media to pay tribute to the 41-year-old singer, whose body was found at a private residence on Thursday (20 July).
Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz called for people to speak out more about mental health issues.
He tweeted: "Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it.(sic)"
Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it.— yung menace (@petewentz) July 20, 2017
Chester was a close friend of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who took his own life in May, and his death came on what would have been the You Know My Name singer's 53rd birthday.
Cornell's widow Vicky tweeted: "Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more."
Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more.....I love you T— Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) July 20, 2017
My Chemical Romance were "deeply saddened" by the tragic passing of the What I've Done singer - who had three children with wife Talinda Bentley and another three from previous relationships - because they "loved" him.
We are deeply saddened by Chester's death. We loved him. Our condolences to Chester's family, Linkin Park, and all of their loved ones.— My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) July 20, 2017
They wrote on their Twitter page: "We are deeply saddened by Chester's death. We loved him. Our condolences to Chester's family, Linkin Park, and all of their loved ones."
Paramore singer Hayley Williams said her "heart hurts" as she pondered the vulnerability of artists and shared the number for a helpline.
She wrote: "artists are ppl compelled to bring beauty into a world that can be so dark. makes sense then that artists are always conscious of darkness..
"... & maybe at times made more vulnerable by it? i don't know. life can be relentless. heart hurts for Chester's family/band/friends/fans.(sic)"
if you're suffering, say it. Suicide Prevention Hotline, available 24 hrs a day: 1-800-273-8255. we love you.— paramore (@paramore) July 20, 2017
Billie Joe Armstrong paid tribute to the singer, while also encouraging others experiencing similar struggles to seek help.
The Green Day frontman posted: "i've met Chester a couple times. he was very kind and also very smart. and one hell of a singer. mental health and drug addiction are really complex issues. but just know you are not alone. rest in peace Chester. you will be missed .. suicide prevention hotline: +1 (844) 540-5889 (sic)"
Stormzy - who featured on the band's recent Good Goodbye single - took to Twitter to share his heartache at the news.
Bruv I can't lie I'm so upset serious— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 20, 2017
I am heartbroken you do not know what someone's going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 20, 2017
Linkin Park had just recently toured the UK, playing their last date at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena on 6 July.
Linkin Park - In The End, live in Birmingham, 6 July 2017
Video: YouTube/SecretClown
03:37
The band were set to continue their One More Light world tour in North America, with a date at The Xfinity Center in Massachusetts on Saturday 27 July.
Listen to Bennington's chilling isolated vocals on One More Light track, Heavy:
Linkin Park - Chester Bennington isolated vocals
The late frontman, singing the vocals to the recent hit Heavy. Video: YouTube/Linkin Park
00:46
Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.
One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.
CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.
NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58
LONDON: 0808 802 58 58
Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.
For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk
Worried about someone? Click here
