Michael Kiwanuka Just Gave The Most Supreme Slot Suggestion For Glastonbury 2017...

Michael Kiwanuka wants to see Diana Ross play Glastonbury Festival.

Speaking to Radio X at Barclaycard British Summer Time about The Supremes singer playing Glasto, he said: "That would be amazing. I was listening to Diana Ross yesterday.

"There would be so many hits."

Take note Eavis.

Speaking about Adele's recent support for him, the Home Again said "she smashed" Glastonbury adding: "She's so kind, she's such a genuine kind soul.

"I'm glad someone that nice is doing so well."

Speaking about performing new material on his upcoming Love & Hate album, he added: "It's definitely fun playing the new stuff live, so itching to get (the album) out."

Meanwhile, talks about Glastonbury 2017 are already well underway, with odds being given for headline acts expected to play the Somerset festival.

Michael Kiwanuka continues his live dates this month, playing Switzerland's Gurten Festival, before heading to Latitude Festival next weekend.

His Love & Hate album is set for release on 15 July 2016.

Watch the video for the title track below: