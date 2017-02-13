Watch The GRAMMYs Play Metallica As Megadeth Win Award

13th February 2017, 12:07

See the Dystopia outfit accept their award to a song from their fellow rockers.

Megadeath GRAMMYs 2017

Last night saw Megadeth win a GRAMMY, taking home the prestigious Best Metal Performance gong for Dystopia.

However, the special moment was somewhat ruined when the Heavy Metal band went to pick up their award, to music from fellow rockers Metallica instead.

Watch the moment the band were called up for the performance to Metallica's Master Of Puppets here:

Fans were quick to notice the gaffe on Twitter, with some finding it funnier than others. 

I suppose it's an easy mistake to make right? It's not as if there was a house band playing each track, rather than a simple mix-up with the tapes right?

Wrong... 

According to reports, the band graciously accepted their award without mentioning the mix-up.

Pretty classy.

Listen to Metallica's Master Of Puppets below:

And remind yourself of what Megadeath actually sound like (and what they won the GRAMMY for) here:

