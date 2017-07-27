Ed Sheeran And Blossoms Among 2017 Mercury Prize Shortlist

WATCH: Kelly Jones Announces New Stereophonics Album Title
The acts join the likes of The xx and alt-J in the nominations for Album of the Year.
The shortlist for the 2017 Hyundai Mercury Music Prize Albums of the Year has been announced.
Ed Sheeran has found himself among the shortlist with his Divide album, alongside Blossoms for their self-titled debut and Alt- J for their Relaxer album.
Congratulations to our 2017 Hyundai #MercuryPrize Shortlist!! pic.twitter.com/V44bbardgT— Mercury Prize (@MercuryPrize) July 27, 2017
The xx, Stormzy, Glass Animals and Kate Tempest also receive a nod, with their I See You, Gangs Signs & Prayer, How To Be A Human Being and Let Them Eat Chaos albums respectively.
The judges - who are made up by the likes of Marcus Mumford, Jamie Cullum, Jessie Ware, Lianne La Havas and Radio X's Head of Music, Mike Walsh - said: “This year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize shortlist celebrates the remarkable power of British music. What these artists have in common is an infectious pleasure in music making and an arresting sense of urgency about the music they make. They delight in exploring musical possibilities and refusing to be pinned down by genre conventions.”
See your new look judging panel here:
Who's excited?!— Mercury Prize (@MercuryPrize) July 27, 2017
Today we find out who will be on the 2017 Hyundai #MercuryPrize Shortlist! pic.twitter.com/NSHpnqI4wK
alt-j - Relaxer
Blossoms - Blossoms
Dinosaur - Together, As One
Ed Sheeran - Divide
Glass Animals - How To Be A Human Being
J Hus - Common Sense
Kate Tempest - Let Them Eat Chaos
Loyle Carner - Yesterday's Gone
Sampha - Process
Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer
The Big Moon - Love in the 4th Dimension
The xx- I See You
