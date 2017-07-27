Ed Sheeran And Blossoms Among 2017 Mercury Prize Shortlist

27th July 2017, 11:20

The acts join the likes of The xx and alt-J in the nominations for Album of the Year.

Ed Sheeran 2017

The shortlist for the 2017 Hyundai Mercury Music Prize Albums of the Year has been announced.

Ed Sheeran has found himself among the shortlist with his Divide album, alongside Blossoms for their self-titled debut and Alt- J for their Relaxer album.

The xx, Stormzy, Glass Animals and Kate Tempest also receive a nod, with their I See You, Gangs Signs & Prayer, How To Be A Human Being and Let Them Eat Chaos albums respectively.

The judges - who are made up by the likes of Marcus Mumford, Jamie Cullum, Jessie Ware, Lianne La Havas and Radio X's Head of Music, Mike Walsh - said: “This year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize shortlist celebrates the remarkable power of British music. What these artists have in common is an infectious pleasure in music making and an arresting sense of urgency about the music they make. They delight in exploring musical possibilities and refusing to be pinned down by genre conventions.”

See your new look judging panel here: 

See the 12 shortlisted 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year below:

alt-j - Relaxer
Blossoms - Blossoms 
Dinosaur - Together, As One 
Ed Sheeran - Divide
Glass Animals - How To Be A Human Being
J Hus - Common Sense 
Kate Tempest -  Let Them Eat Chaos 
 Loyle Carner - Yesterday's Gone
 Sampha - Process
 Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer
 The Big Moon - Love in the 4th Dimension
The xx- I See You 

 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS