Ed Sheeran And Blossoms Among 2017 Mercury Prize Shortlist

The shortlist for the 2017 Hyundai Mercury Music Prize Albums of the Year has been announced.

Ed Sheeran has found himself among the shortlist with his Divide album, alongside Blossoms for their self-titled debut and Alt- J for their Relaxer album.

The xx, Stormzy, Glass Animals and Kate Tempest also receive a nod, with their I See You, Gangs Signs & Prayer, How To Be A Human Being and Let Them Eat Chaos albums respectively.

The judges - who are made up by the likes of Marcus Mumford, Jamie Cullum, Jessie Ware, Lianne La Havas and Radio X's Head of Music, Mike Walsh - said: “This year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize shortlist celebrates the remarkable power of British music. What these artists have in common is an infectious pleasure in music making and an arresting sense of urgency about the music they make. They delight in exploring musical possibilities and refusing to be pinned down by genre conventions.”

See the 12 shortlisted 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year below:

alt-j - Relaxer

Blossoms - Blossoms

Dinosaur - Together, As One

Ed Sheeran - Divide

Glass Animals - How To Be A Human Being

J Hus - Common Sense

Kate Tempest - Let Them Eat Chaos

Loyle Carner - Yesterday's Gone

Sampha - Process

Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer

The Big Moon - Love in the 4th Dimension

The xx- I See You