Megadeth Frontman Responds To GRAMMYs Metallica Gaffe

14th February 2017, 17:15

Dave Mustaine has spoken out after the band were called up to receive their award to Metallica's music.

Megadeth GRAMMYs 2017 black background

This year's GRAMMY Awards wasn't without its glitches. One huge gaffe in particular awarded Megadeth with the Best Metal Performance for Dystopia,but saw the heavy metal band walk up to Metallica instead. And they weren't even in the same category!

Now the dust has settled, frontman Dave Mustaine has finally spoken out about the mix up. When responding to a fan who called it a "slap in the face" the Wake Up Dead singer simply replied, jokingly: "Ah, you can't blame 'em for not being able to play @Megadeth," suggesting his band's music is far more complex.

At the time of the faux pas, however, the band were the perfect gentlemen, graciously accepting their award without making any reference to the huge mix up.

Watch the awkward moment the band were called up to receive their award below: 

Savage indeed.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS