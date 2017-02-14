Megadeth Frontman Responds To GRAMMYs Metallica Gaffe

Forget Smartphones - The Nokia 3310 Is Making A Comeback!
Dave Mustaine has spoken out after the band were called up to receive their award to Metallica's music.
This year's GRAMMY Awards wasn't without its glitches. One huge gaffe in particular awarded Megadeth with the Best Metal Performance for Dystopia,but saw the heavy metal band walk up to Metallica instead. And they weren't even in the same category!
Now the dust has settled, frontman Dave Mustaine has finally spoken out about the mix up. When responding to a fan who called it a "slap in the face" the Wake Up Dead singer simply replied, jokingly: "Ah, you can't blame 'em for not being able to play @Megadeth," suggesting his band's music is far more complex.
Ah, you can't blame 'em for not being able to play @Megadeth https://t.co/acEyzSQgyT— Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) February 13, 2017
At the time of the faux pas, however, the band were the perfect gentlemen, graciously accepting their award without making any reference to the huge mix up.
Watch the awkward moment the band were called up to receive their award below:
The savagery haha Megadeth win Grammy but play Metallica pic.twitter.com/xf586Nx1Lv— Poser (@DogxMan) February 13, 2017
Savage indeed.
