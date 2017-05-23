Manchester Arena Issues Statement Following Terror Attack

Manchester Arena has released an official statement following the horrific attack which saw 22 people killed at an Ariana Grande gig.

The music venue posted an image in black and white, which read: "Last night, our community suffered a senseless tragedy. Our entire team's thoughts and focus are now on supporting the people affected and their families."

See it here:

They added: "We are assisting the police in any way we can. We cannot praise the emergency services enough for their response and have been inspired by the way the people of this great city of Manchester rallied round last night and have continued to respond today. It shows the very best of this city.

"Again, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with all of those affected by last night's tragedy."

The venue have also taken to Twitter to confirm that the Take That concerts scheduled from 25-27 May will be postponed.