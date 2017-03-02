PHOTO: This Legend Sent His Son To School As Begbie For World Book Day...

WATCH: Alex Turner Stars In Alexandra Savior "Introduction" Video
The new visuals see the Arctic Monkeys frontman working in the studio with the budding US star.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Trainspotting fan and his child have paid tribute to Irvine Welsh's famous character.
Today is World Book Day, which means kids across the globe will dressing up as their favourite fictional characters from well-known children's books.
But when Joe Heenan's son was told to come to school as a character from Scottish literature, he decided to dress him up as the psychotic and definitely NOT child-friendly Begbie from Trainspotting.
See his son's tribute below:
#WorldBookDay— joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 2, 2017
He has to go to school dressed as a character from Scottish literature.
So he's Begbie. pic.twitter.com/IWL0lb4C67
Only in Scotland!
We're trusting his pride and joy hasn't read any of Irvine Welsh's books or seen the Danny Boyle films, but he's still managed to capture the spirit of the character perfectly.
Robert Carlyle would be proud!
Although, one Twitter user did seem to think he bared a striking resemblance to someone else.
That poor Begbie kid, spending the day being asked what book Freddie Mercury wrote.— MostDeaf (@SnoozeActive) March 2, 2017
Still cool...
The new visuals see the Arctic Monkeys frontman working in the studio with the budding US star.
The Kong actor has proved once again what a legend he is after visiting the daytime show.
See the child showing off its rock 'n' roll credentials in the womb.
Green Day are currently the favourites to headline the Somerset festival.
Celebrate World Book Day with their special "unpresidented edition".
According to reports, those responsible for mixing up the results will not be returning to the ceremony.
An old saying goes: "Writing about music is like dancing about architecture." Here are 50 reasons why that statement is wrong.
Let's celebrate St David's Day with some of the best bands to come out of the country.
30 June sees the addition of an extra "leap second" to the day. So, we’ve collected together the best short songs of all time – naturally.
Don't just wear it... share it. Radio X takes a look at the most memorable and coolest band t-shirts around.
Comments
Powered by Facebook