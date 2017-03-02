PHOTO: This Legend Sent His Son To School As Begbie For World Book Day...

2nd March 2017, 11:29

The Trainspotting fan and his child have paid tribute to Irvine Welsh's famous character.

Robert Carlyle as Begbie in T2 Trainspotting 2

Today is World Book Day, which means kids across the globe will dressing up as their favourite fictional characters from well-known children's books.

But when Joe Heenan's son was told to come to school as a character from Scottish literature, he decided to dress him up as the psychotic and definitely NOT child-friendly Begbie from Trainspotting.

See his son's tribute below: 

Only in Scotland!

We're trusting his pride and joy hasn't read any of Irvine Welsh's books or seen the Danny Boyle films, but he's still managed to capture the spirit of the character perfectly.

Robert Carlyle would be proud!

Although, one Twitter user did seem to think he bared a striking resemblance to someone else.

Still cool...

