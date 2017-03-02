PHOTO: This Legend Sent His Son To School As Begbie For World Book Day...

Today is World Book Day, which means kids across the globe will dressing up as their favourite fictional characters from well-known children's books.

But when Joe Heenan's son was told to come to school as a character from Scottish literature, he decided to dress him up as the psychotic and definitely NOT child-friendly Begbie from Trainspotting.

See his son's tribute below:

#WorldBookDay

He has to go to school dressed as a character from Scottish literature.

So he's Begbie. pic.twitter.com/IWL0lb4C67 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 2, 2017

Only in Scotland!

We're trusting his pride and joy hasn't read any of Irvine Welsh's books or seen the Danny Boyle films, but he's still managed to capture the spirit of the character perfectly.

Robert Carlyle would be proud!

Although, one Twitter user did seem to think he bared a striking resemblance to someone else.

That poor Begbie kid, spending the day being asked what book Freddie Mercury wrote. — MostDeaf (@SnoozeActive) March 2, 2017

