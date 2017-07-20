Look Back At Chris Cornell's Last Ever Performance

Chris Cornell passed away on 18 May this year, after tragically committing suicide. The grunge icon had just played a show in Detroit, hours before his death, and his voice was as captivating as ever.

Look back at the mesmerising footage of his final show on what would have been the Black Hole Sun singer's 53rd Birthday:

Play Soundgarden live - Chris Cornell's final show Soundgarden live - Chris Cornell's final show 00:19

Alex Cariaga, who shot the footage, said "They played for two hours straight with no issues that I could see or hear."

The cause of Cornell's death is still unknown. As can be seen from the footage, his voice was was still as strong as it's ever been.

Soundgarden, along with Nirvana, spearheaded the grunge movement in the 90s, and Cornell later went on to form Audioslave with Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello.

Since his untimely death, tributes have continued to pour in for Cornell from all parts of the showbiz world.

Watch Guns N' Roses pay tribute at their London Stadium gig with a cover of Blackhole Sun:

Play Guns N'Roses - Black Hole Sun cover Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017. 03:34

See Red Hot Chili Peppers cover Seasons from the Singles soundtrack: