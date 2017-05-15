LISTEN: The Amazons Share Acoustic Version Of Black Magic

The Amazons have shared an acoustic version of their Black Magic single.

Listen to it here:

Play The Amazons - Black Magic (Acoustic).mp4 Listen to the band's stunning stripped back version of the single. 04:04

The Reading four-piece have totally transformed the anthemic banger on this stripped-back version, displaying frontman Matt Thomson's cracking vocals.

Hear the original track in their official Black Magic video below:

Play The Amazons - Black Magic (Official video).mp4 Watch the Reading band's official Black Magic video. 04:31

Meanwhile The Amazons are preparing to release their self-titled debut album on 26 May, and last week unveiled the video for their latest single, Junk food Forever.

According to Thomson, the track is all about "the fear of being left alone in (his) dead little commuter town".

Watch it here.