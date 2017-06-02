Listen LIVE To The One Love Manchester Concert On Radio X

On Sunday 4 June, Radio X will be providing coverage of the One Love Manchester benefit concert live.

The show will run from 7pm to 11pm and you can listen right here on XTRA, where we'll be serving up all of the atmosphere from the Emirates Old Trafford.

The show will feature Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Take That, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, One Direction’s Niall Horan, Usher, and The Black Eyed Peas.

Radio X will join our sister stations across the Global Radio network to provide coverage of this show, which will raise money for the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack on 22 May.