LISTEN: Gorillaz Share Humanz Bonus Track The Apprentice

25th April 2017, 13:09

The song features Rag‘n’Bone Man, Zebra Katz and RAY BLK.

Gorillaz have dropped another track ahead of the release of their Humanz LP this Friday (28 April).

The Apprentice features the likes of Zebra Katz, Ray BLK and BRITs Critic's Choice and Best British Breakthrough winner Rag'n'Bone Man.

Listen to it here:

The Apprentice makes up one of five bonus tracks which can be found on the 19-song 2-CD deluxe edition of the animated band's new album.

Talking about the LP - which features everyone from Grace Jones to Vince Staples -  Damon Albarn explained why he removed all mention of Donald Trump's name from the record, despite it being heavily influenced by him.

Speaking to Billboard, the Blur man revealed: “There’s no references to [Trump] on the record -- in fact, any time when anyone made any reference, I edited it out".

“I don’t want to give the most famous man on earth any more fame, particularly. He doesn’t need it!”

GET THE FULL TRACKLIST FOR HUMANZ HERE:

1. Ascension   feat.   Vince Staples

2. Strobelite   feat.   Peven Everett

3. Saturnz Barz   feat.   Popcaan

4. Momentz   feat.   De La Soul

5. Submission   feat.   Danny Brown & Kelela

6. Charger   feat.   Grace Jones

7. Andromeda   feat.   D.R.A.M.

8. Busted and Blue

9. Carnival   feat.   Anthony Hamilton

10. Let Me Out   feat.   Mavis Staples & Pusha T

11. Sex Murder Party   feat.   Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz

12. She’s My Collar   feat.   Kali Uchis

13. Hallelujah Money   feat.   Benjamin Clementine

14. We Got The Power   feat.   Jehnny Beth

 BONUS MATERIAL ON DELUXE:

15.The Apprentice   feat. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK

16. Halfway To The Halfway House   feat.   Peven Everett

17. Out Of Body   feat.   Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Vonshà

18. Ticker Tape   feat.   Carly Simon & Kali Uchis

19. Circle Of Friendz   feat.   Brandon Markell Holmes


