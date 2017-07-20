Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Dies, Aged 41

WATCH: Chester Bennington’s Isolated Vocals Are Heartbreaking
This clip of the late Linkin Park singer recording recently shows what an amazing talent he was.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
According to reports, the frontman has tragically committed suicide on what would have been the late Chris Cornell's 53rd birthday.
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died.
According to TMZ, the 41-year-old singer was reportedly found hanged at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estate in Los Angeles just before 9am on Thursday (20 July).
His Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda tweeted:
Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.— Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017
The Crawling singer - who had three children with wife Talinda Bentley and another three from previous relationships - had struggled with drugs and alcohol abuse in the past and previously admitted he had considered suicide after being abused as a child by an older male.
The rocker was also the singer in Dead by Sunrise, and performed as frontman for Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 to 2015, as well as collaborating as a solo artist with the likes of Santana, Motley Crue, and his close friend Chris Cornell - who committed suicide in May.
The news tragically comes on what would have been the late grunge icon's 53rd Birthday. Bennington was close friends with the Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman and wrote a heartfelt note at the time of his death, as well as singing Hallelujah at his funeral.
With all of my love @chriscornell. pic.twitter.com/NFz0dnxfp8— Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) May 18, 2017
See his heartbreaking performance of the Leonard Cohen track below:
.@ChesterBe & Brad performed 'Hallelujah' at Chris Cornell's funeral. Heartbreaking performance #RIPChrisCornellhttps://t.co/vY8rUKSW4n pic.twitter.com/p3WnNWcBHp— Linkin Park Live (@LPLive) May 26, 2017
Linkin Park had just recently toured the UK, playing their last date at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena on 6 July.
Linkin Park - In The End, live in Birmingham, 6 July 2017
Video: YouTube/SecretClown
03:37
The band were set to continue their One More Light world tour in North America, with a date at The Xfinity Center in Massachusetts on Saturday 27 July.
Tributes have already begun to pour in for the frontman from across the music and entertainment world.
Slipknot's Corey Taylor lead the tributes, simply writing: "Jesus no".
Jesus No...— MARY POPPINS, Y'ALL! (@CoreyTaylorRock) July 20, 2017
See more below:
You meant so much to us. Your music is one of the biggest reasons we exist. This one hurts. RIP Chester, our thoughts go out to your family.— Crown The Empire (@CrownTheEmpire) July 20, 2017
The majority of my gym playlist are songs from Linkin Park. RIP Chester Bennington.— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) July 20, 2017
My heart is so fucking heavy. RIP Chester Bennington. Forever a legend.— Rob Chianelli (@RobChianelli) July 20, 2017
To all of our fans, let these tragic examples show you that we're all the same. And that it's ok to ask for help. We love you.— THE WORD ALIVE (@TheWordAlive) July 20, 2017
RIP Chester
This clip of the late Linkin Park singer recording recently shows what an amazing talent he was.
See the teen appear on stage with the California rockers at The O2 Arena this Wednesday.
The trailer for Leatherface is here - and it looks like it’s going to be a hell of a ride.
Thom Yorke and co. went ahead with the concert in Tel Aviv, treating fans to a lengthy crowd-pleasing set.
Find out where the Everything Now outfit will play next spring.
Celebrate the Grunge icon's immense talent on what would have been his 53rd Birthday.
Today would have been Chris Cornel's 53rd Birthday. To pay tribute, let's look at some of the best exponents of plaid-shirted thrash.
On 20 July 1969, man first walked on the moon... so here's a stack of songs that will keep you occupied for a six-month stint on the ISS.
In honour of France's Bastille Day, Radio X asks: which great songs that have moments sung in languages from other countries...?
Frustrated by the system? Not got the result you wanted? Brow-beaten by The Man? Music is the answer. Radio X picks fifty of the greatest songs about struggle.
Comments
Powered by Facebook