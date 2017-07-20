Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Dies, Aged 41

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old singer was reportedly found hanged at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estate in Los Angeles just before 9am on Thursday (20 July).

His Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda tweeted:

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

The Crawling singer - who had three children with wife Talinda Bentley and another three from previous relationships - had struggled with drugs and alcohol abuse in the past and previously admitted he had considered suicide after being abused as a child by an older male.

The rocker was also the singer in Dead by Sunrise, and performed as frontman for Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 to 2015, as well as collaborating as a solo artist with the likes of Santana, Motley Crue, and his close friend Chris Cornell - who committed suicide in May.

The news tragically comes on what would have been the late grunge icon's 53rd Birthday. Bennington was close friends with the Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman and wrote a heartfelt note at the time of his death, as well as singing Hallelujah at his funeral.

See his heartbreaking performance of the Leonard Cohen track below:

Linkin Park had just recently toured the UK, playing their last date at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena on 6 July.

Linkin Park - In The End, live in Birmingham, 6 July 2017

Video: SecretClown/YouTube

The band were set to continue their One More Light world tour in North America, with a date at The Xfinity Center in Massachusetts on Saturday 27 July.

Tributes have already begun to pour in for the frontman from across the music and entertainment world.

Slipknot's Corey Taylor lead the tributes, simply writing: "Jesus no".

Jesus No... — MARY POPPINS, Y'ALL! (@CoreyTaylorRock) July 20, 2017

You meant so much to us. Your music is one of the biggest reasons we exist. This one hurts. RIP Chester, our thoughts go out to your family. — Crown The Empire (@CrownTheEmpire) July 20, 2017

The majority of my gym playlist are songs from Linkin Park. RIP Chester Bennington. — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) July 20, 2017

My heart is so fucking heavy. RIP Chester Bennington. Forever a legend. — Rob Chianelli (@RobChianelli) July 20, 2017