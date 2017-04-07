Linkin Park Announce UK Shows For July

WATCH: Guy Re-Creates La La Land To Ask Emma Stone To Prom
Jacob Staudenmaier and his friends have re-imagined the opening scene of the award-winning musical.
The band are heading to London, Birmingham and Manchester to support their new album One More Light.
Linkin Park have announced that they will be bringing their world class live show to the UK in July 2017 for a run of three shows.
The news comes after Linkin Park announced their return with a new album, One More Light dropping 19 May and their new single Heavy, featuring Kiiara, available to stream and download now.
The video for the single has also gone live on YouTube - take a look below.
Linkin Park’s UK Tour dates are as follows:
Tickets are on sale now from the Radio X Ticket Store.
