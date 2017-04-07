Linkin Park Announce UK Shows For July

7th April 2017, 10:01

The band are heading to London, Birmingham and Manchester to support their new album One More Light.

Linkin Park 2017

Linkin Park have announced that they will be bringing their world class live show to the UK in July 2017 for a run of three shows.

Linkin Park Tour Image 2017

The news comes after Linkin Park announced their return with a new album, One More Light dropping 19 May and their new single Heavy, featuring Kiiara, available to stream and download now.

The video for the single has also gone live on YouTube - take a look below. 

Linkin Park’s UK Tour dates are as follows: 

  • Monday 3 July, The O2, London 
  • Thursday 6 July, Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham 
  • Friday 7 July, Manchester Arena

Tickets are on sale now from the Radio X Ticket Store.

