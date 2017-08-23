Linkin Park Announce Event to Honour Chester Bennington

Arctic Monkeys' New Album: What We Know So Far...
We know the follow-up to the band's 2013 AM record is on its way, but what else can we expect from their sixth studio album, and when can we expect it?
The Numb outfit have taken to Twitter to thank fans for the "tremendous outpouring of love" and reveal they're working on a special public event in L.A.
Linkin Park will be holding a special event to remember Chester Bennington.
The In The End rockers have thanked their fans for their support after the tragic passing of the band's frontman and have taken to Twitter to announce they will be honouring their late friend with a "special public event".
They wrote on their social media account: "Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring if love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time.
"The five of us are so grateful for all of your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park. We are working on a special public event in Los Angeles to honor Chester’s memory, and look forward to sharing details with you soon. Peace and love, Phoenix and Linkin Park."
August 22, 2017
Chester Bennington passed away on July 20, leaving behind his wife Talinda Bennington and his six children - four sons and two daughters.
In an emotional post, Talinda admitted her life has been turned into a "sick Shakespearean tragedy" following Chester's death.
The Linkin Park singer sadly took his own life on what would have been Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell's 53rd Birthday.
Watch Bennington sing Hallelujah at Cornell's funeral:
Chester Bennington Sings At Chris Cornell's Funeral
The Linkin Park singer performs Hallelujah, May 2017.
00:25
See the pair duet on Hunger Strike:
Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington play Hunger Strike
Live in August 2008 on the Projekt Revolution tour.
04:25
