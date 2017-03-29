Lenny Kravitz For Prince Tribute At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Lenny Kravitz is set to pay tribute to Prince at this year's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

The Fly Away singer will take to the stage at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on 7 April to honour the late music legend - who passed away on 21 April 2016 from an accidental Fentanyl overdose.

It follows the news that Snoop Dogg is to induct Tupac Shakur into the Hall of Fame, and deliver a performance at the ceremony.

The 2017 class also includes the likes of Yes, Journey, the Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez and Pearl Jam.

Chic's Nile Rodgers, will also be handed the Award for Musical Excellence by his Get Lucky collaborator Pharrell.

Pearl Jam's induction caused a stir when previous band members were snubbed from their list.

While six members of the band will be inducted, Jack Irons, Matt Chamberlain, and Dave Abbruzzese failed to get a mention- which Abbruzzese spoke out against on his Facebook page.

However, in a classy move, the Alive rockers took to Facebook to invite their past drummers to celebrate the honour.

See their post here: