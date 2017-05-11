Kate Moss 'Films For New George Michael Documentary'

Muse Announce Dig Down Single And Release Date
The track will mark the band's first new material since their 2015 Drones album.
According to reports, fans will get to see inside the star's North London home for the first time.
George Michael fans will reportedly get the chance to see inside his Highgate mansion for the first time, thanks to a new documentary filmed with Kate Moss.
The Careless Whisper singer tragically passed away on Christmas day 2016, and now it has been reported that the model and his close friend was seen with a film crew at the estate.
A source told The Sun: “Kate was filming at the house on Monday and the documentary will also feature other major stars who were close to George.
“Kate and George were friends for years and knew each other really well. They lived just a few seconds walk away and Kate would hang out with him.
“She slipped into the house through the back door with the crew to avoid causing a scene as there are still fans who go there to pay tribute. Everything was kept very hushed.
“Filming at his home will give fans an insight like never before. Many of them have have never been able to go through the keyhole to see where he actually spent his time.
“Kate hardly ever does interviews, especially not on camera, but this is something she’s really passionate about.
“It’s being made by his best friend David Austin. It will be an incredible tribute to George’s life.”
The documentary is reportedly called Freedom, is set to air on Channel 4 later this year, and is being produced by Sony Music.
The film is also said to be feature footage from the Faith singer’s last ever live performance.
The former Wham! singer was laid to rest in March, three months after his passing, during an intimate ceremony at Highgate Cemetery.
George's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz was seen arriving at the service, while mourners also included the singer's friends Kate Moss and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp.
There was no hearse, with the body of the 53-year-old singer - which was to be buried alongside George's beloved mother - believed to have been transported inside a private ambulance.
