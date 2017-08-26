Radio X's John Robins Wins Edinburgh Best Comedy Show 2017

John Robins has been jointly awarded the gong for Best Comedy Show at Edinburgh 2017.

The comedian and Radio X DJ - who has been delighting crowds at the festival with The Darkness Of John Robins - has picked up the prestigious honour alongside Australian comic, Hannah Gadsby, this year.

An unprecedented year for comedy there are two winners of the Best Comedy Show: Hannah Gadsby and John Robins @Hannahgadsby @nomadicrevery — Ed Comedy Awards (@ComedyAwards) August 26, 2017

In an "unprecedented year" Robin's hysterical and candid portrayal of the break-up of a reltionship caught the judges' attention alongside Gadsby's Nanette show, which - according to the Evening Standard - she said would be her last before quitting comedy.

With the winner set to win £10,000, it's unclear whether the comedians will split the prize fund or receive the full amount each.

Meanwhile, Elis and John will return to Radio X next Saturday on 2 September from 1-4pm.

