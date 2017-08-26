Radio X's John Robins Wins Edinburgh Best Comedy Show 2017

Could YOU Replace Jeremy Clarkson On The Grand Tour?
Following his recent hospitalisation, Amazon Prime are looking for someone to sit in for the former Top Gear presenter.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The comedian has been awarded this year's accolade jointly with Hannah Gadsby.
John Robins has been jointly awarded the gong for Best Comedy Show at Edinburgh 2017.
The comedian and Radio X DJ - who has been delighting crowds at the festival with The Darkness Of John Robins - has picked up the prestigious honour alongside Australian comic, Hannah Gadsby, this year.
An unprecedented year for comedy there are two winners of the Best Comedy Show: Hannah Gadsby and John Robins @Hannahgadsby @nomadicrevery— Ed Comedy Awards (@ComedyAwards) August 26, 2017
In an "unprecedented year" Robin's hysterical and candid portrayal of the break-up of a reltionship caught the judges' attention alongside Gadsby's Nanette show, which - according to the Evening Standard - she said would be her last before quitting comedy.
With the winner set to win £10,000, it's unclear whether the comedians will split the prize fund or receive the full amount each.
Get the funniest jokes at Edinburgh Fringe 2017:
The Best Jokes At The Edinburgh Fringe 2017
00:55
Meanwhile, Elis and John will return to Radio X next Saturday on 2 September from 1-4pm.
Find out what happened when Queen mega-fan John became mates Brian May below:
John Robins and Brian May share a beautiful handshake!
Our man Robins achieves a dream.
01:00
Following his recent hospitalisation, Amazon Prime are looking for someone to sit in for the former Top Gear presenter.
The Eez-Eh rockers played a rendition of All Apologies and paid tribute to the late Sir Bruce Forsyth.
James Cameron has revealed that the controversial star almost played the killer robot in the 80s classic.
Charlie Brooker’s spooky sci-fi anthology series will be back on Netflix soon with six new episodes…
It was the hit of the summer, now there’s a replacement - Survival Of The Fittest!
The Ballad of the Mighty I singer was spotted vacationing with The Boss, along with Jade Jagger and Calvin Klein.
We look at a score of the best stage poses by the Muse frontman.
Celebrate 30 years of New Order's Substance with our compilation of the most successful "Best Ofs" ever released.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
A great man once said: “Youth is wasted on the young.” We say: Shut up, grandad!
Comments
Powered by Facebook