Radio X's John Robins Wins Edinburgh Best Comedy Show 2017

26th August 2017, 13:12

The comedian has been awarded this year's accolade jointly with Hannah Gadsby.

John Robins Press - The Darkness Of John Robins

John Robins has been jointly awarded the gong for Best Comedy Show at Edinburgh 2017.

The comedian and Radio X DJ - who has been delighting crowds at the festival with The Darkness Of John Robins - has picked up the prestigious honour alongside Australian comic, Hannah Gadsby, this year.

In an "unprecedented year" Robin's hysterical and candid portrayal of the break-up of a reltionship caught the judges' attention alongside Gadsby's Nanette show, which - according to the Evening Standard - she said would be her last before quitting comedy.  

With the winner set to win £10,000, it's unclear whether the comedians will split the prize fund or receive the full amount each. 

Get the funniest jokes at Edinburgh Fringe 2017: 

The Best Jokes At The Edinburgh Fringe 2017

Meanwhile, Elis and John will return to Radio X next Saturday on 2 September from 1-4pm.

Find out what happened when Queen mega-fan John became mates Brian May below:

John Robins and Brian May share a beautiful handshake!

Our man Robins achieves a dream.

