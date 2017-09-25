John Niven's Kill Your Friends Is Set For A Sequel....

25 September 2017, 11:26

Joseph Mawle, Nicholas Hoult and Craig Roberts in

A follow-up to the classic Britpop-era novel is on its way.

Kill Your Friends is set for a sequel, its writer has confirmed.

The 2008 novel - which was set in the hey day of the Britpop Era - was made into a feature film starring Nicholas Hoult in 2015, but is going back to the page for a follow-up.

According to NME, Niven will reprise his character of murderous A&R exec, Steven Selfox, in a new novel which will be titled Kill 'Em All. 

The new black comedy will be set in the present day exactly 20 years later from the original. 

A spokesperson for the publisher said: “With stealth and cunning, Stelfox begins to chart a road out of the nightmare. Needless to say, the body count on this road will be high.”

Watch the trailer for the 2015 film below:

Kill Your Friends Official Trailer

Credit: Kill Your Friends

02:00

 

Trending On Radio X

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel's "Psychedelic" Music

Noel Gallagher 2017

Noel Gallagher Confirms New Album And UK Tour Details

Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris

Chris Moyles Meets Foo Fighters In Exclusive Interview

The Killers - New Order video

The Stories Behind The Band Names

Latest News

See more Latest News

Man arrested in Cardiff over Parsons Green Tube bomb attack

Donald Trump says comments on NFL stars kneeling during national anthem 'not to do with race'

F1 2018: Aston Martin to become Red Bull's title partners

Great white shark sightings force council to cut up humpback whale carcass

NFL players' defiant message to Donald Trump with protests