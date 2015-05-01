John Lydon: "I'm Still A Bag Of Nerves Before Shows"

Speaking with Rolling Stone , Lydon said "Animosities aside, the whole [Sex Pistols] situation thrilled me. Rehearsals were great, [but they were a] place of incredible embarrassment. Still to this day, I don't like rehearsing because I'm very, very shy about that. But once I get into it and I loosen up, well, then you can't stop me yelling."

"[It's] the fear of letting people down" he continued. "Same with concerts. I'm like that still. Before a gig, I'm a bag of nerves, something wicked. Can't eat, can't think, can't talk, just stressed out to the max, but I've found out stage fright, it wasn't just my special illness: it's what most people suffer from."

John Lydon's autobiography, Anger Is an Energy: My Life Uncensored, is out now.