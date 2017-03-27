John Lydon On Brexit: “The Working Class Has Spoken”

Concerned about Brexit? Worried about the future? Bored of all the squabbling?

Well don’t worry, because John Lydon has given his opinion of the whole affair.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the former Sex Pistol said: “Where do I stand on Brexit? Well, here it goes, the working class have spoken and I’m one of them and I’m with them.”

He also labelled former UKIP leader Nigel Farage as “fantastic”, adding “After that up the River Thames argument he had with Bob Geldof I wanted to shake his hand because it was silly beyond belief.”

The one-time Johnny Rotten also had words to say about US President Donald Trump, saying: “One journalist once said to me, is he the political Sex Pistol? In a way.

“What I dislike is the left-wing media in America are trying to smear the bloke as a racist and that’s completely not true.

“There are many, many problems with him as a human being but he’s not that and there just might be a chance something good will come out of that situation because he terrifies politicians.

“This is a joy to behold for me. Dare I say, a possible friend.”

Wow.