John Kennedy Receives Nomination For AIM Indie Champion Award

John Kennedy has been honoured by the AIM Independent Music Awards.

The Radio X DJ is among five people to be nominated by the Association of Independent Music Ltd, receiving a nod the Indie Champion Award this year.

Alt-J have received a nomination for Independent Album Of The Year with their RELAXER album, while The xx have been given a mention in the Independent Track Of The Year category for their On Hold single.

Elsewhere, Radio X's Best Difficult Second Album category sees the likes of Bear's Den and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes both feature.

