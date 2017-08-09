John Kennedy Receives Nomination For AIM Indie Champion Award

Why Liam Gallagher Thinks Dave Grohl "Ruined It" For Everyone...
The Wall Of Glass singer has given his verdict on Mick Jagger, Bono and the Foo Fighters frontman.
John Kennedy has been honoured by the AIM Independent Music Awards.
The Radio X DJ is among five people to be nominated by the Association of Independent Music Ltd, receiving a nod the Indie Champion Award this year.
Alt-J have received a nomination for Independent Album Of The Year with their RELAXER album, while The xx have been given a mention in the Independent Track Of The Year category for their On Hold single.
Elsewhere, Radio X's Best Difficult Second Album category sees the likes of Bear's Den and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes both feature.
See the full list of nominations on the AIM website.
Tickets for the AIM Awards are now sold out, but tickets for The Afterparty at The Brewery are available now.
