WATCH: James Corden Posts Poignant Video Against Trump's "Muslim Ban"

Stereophonics And Elbow To Headline Victorious Festival 2017
For your chance to win a pair of tickets, listen to Gordon Smart tonight from 7pm.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Carpool Karaoke man has shown his condemnation of the ban in a powerful new video.
James Corden has shared a video condemning Trump's travel ban this week.
The clip starts out much like any other Carpool Karaoke video, seeing the British presenter travelling in a car, while listening to music.
Watch it here:
Soon enough, however, he heads to the airport and walks past protestors before documenting the ease of his check-in.
At the end of the video a message appears, which reads: "Today, James flew out of Los Angeles. So all our shows this week have been pre-taped.
"Freedom of movement should be this easy for all legal immigrants.
"Not just the white and Christian ones.”
Bravo James.
For your chance to win a pair of tickets, listen to Gordon Smart tonight from 7pm.
The acts are set to headline the new Scottish festival, which will take place on Glasgow Green.
According to reports, this Rogue One actor is set to take on the role of Tony Montana.
The Italian band who covered Foo Fighters' Learn To Fly are back.
To celebrate his 61st Birthday, watch back as the Sex Pistols legend proves his punk credentials.
The likes of Rancid, Gogol Bordello and The Hives are set to support the punk rock trio.
If you’ve managed to go the past 31 days without having any booze, WELL DONE. If you’re planning on heading off out tonight to celebrate, let these tunes get you in the mood. Please drink responsibly.
To celebrate Kasabian's Reading & Leeds announcement, we've put together a list of Serge and Tom's top 15 greatest ever tracks. And believe us, it wasn't Eez-Eh!
To celebrate Burns Night, Radio X looks at just a handful of the great songs and acts to come out of the country.
Some artists get it right first time round the block. We pick 25 of our favourite debut LPs.
Comments
Powered by Facebook