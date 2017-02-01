WATCH: James Corden Posts Poignant Video Against Trump's "Muslim Ban"

James Corden has shared a video condemning Trump's travel ban this week.

The clip starts out much like any other Carpool Karaoke video, seeing the British presenter travelling in a car, while listening to music.

Watch it here:

Soon enough, however, he heads to the airport and walks past protestors before documenting the ease of his check-in.

At the end of the video a message appears, which reads: "Today, James flew out of Los Angeles. So all our shows this week have been pre-taped.

"Freedom of movement should be this easy for all legal immigrants.

"Not just the white and Christian ones.”

Bravo James.