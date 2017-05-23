Watch James Corden's Heartfelt Message To Manchester Following Terror Attack

James Corden shared an emotional tribute to the people of Manchester, following the news of the horrific attacks which saw 22 killed at an Ariana Grande gig last night (22 May).

Watch his video, which he posted after recording The Late Late Show above.

As Manchester Evening News reports, addressing the camera, Corden said: "While taping our show earlier tonight, we heard the horrific news coming out of Manchester in England, that there had been an incident at Ariana Grande’s concert.

“We still have no real information about what’s happening. All we know is the tragic news that there are multiple fatalities and many injuries.

“It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news. Attacks like this can happen...but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight.

“Many of you won’t have been to Manchester, but you will definitely have heard of it.

“It’s famous all over the world for so many wonderful things - great football teams, Man City, Man United."

He continued: "It’s famous for incredible music - Oasis and Joy Division. “It was the birthplace of the leader of the Suffragettes. It’s the home of the inventor of the first computer.

“It’s a place full of comedy and character.

“But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there - and I’m telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard pressed to find.

“Strong, proud, caring people, with community at its core."

He added: "And. If it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight - all of the staff at the [Manchester Arena], all of the security teams, all of the emergency services, Ariana and her team, and all of those families affected by tonight.

“We’ll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening.”

Credit: YouTube/The Late Late Show with James Corden