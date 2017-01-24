WATCH: James Blunt Has Something Huge To Show Us...

24th January 2017, 17:21

The singer has proved he's the king of social media by stripping off to promote his new album.

James Blunt in bath image promoting Instagram

James Blunt is known for his epic banter on Twitter.

So when it came to promoting his new album, The Afterlove, it's no surprise he decided to go "big" on social media. 

Standing in front of a roaring fire, the English singer-songwriter stripped off to reveal his LP artwork, which thankfully had been blown up in size.

 

New music coming on Friday. European & UK tour dates just announced. www.jamesblunt.com

A video posted by James Blunt (@jamesblunt) onJan 23, 2017 at 2:37am PST

If that didn't have enough of an impact, the singer also posted a video of himself in the bath, with the oversized artwork carefully placed on top of him.

See it here:

The You're Beautiful star is used to being ribbed and criticised for his music, and celebrates the fact that his name is cockney rhyming slang for one of the rudest words in the English language.

When he first announced he'd be returning with his fifth studio album, he shared the news in his typical style, writing: "If you thought 2016 was bad - I'm releasing an album in 2017."

Now there's a man who can laugh at himself.

