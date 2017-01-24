WATCH: James Blunt Has Something Huge To Show Us...

David Beckham Embarrassed Son Brooklyn In The Best Way Ever
To be fair, he should be at school...
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The singer has proved he's the king of social media by stripping off to promote his new album.
James Blunt is known for his epic banter on Twitter.
So when it came to promoting his new album, The Afterlove, it's no surprise he decided to go "big" on social media.
Standing in front of a roaring fire, the English singer-songwriter stripped off to reveal his LP artwork, which thankfully had been blown up in size.
If that didn't have enough of an impact, the singer also posted a video of himself in the bath, with the oversized artwork carefully placed on top of him.
See it here:
I’ve got something huge to show you - pic.twitter.com/oudRglXiTk— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 23, 2017
The You're Beautiful star is used to being ribbed and criticised for his music, and celebrates the fact that his name is cockney rhyming slang for one of the rudest words in the English language.
When he first announced he'd be returning with his fifth studio album, he shared the news in his typical style, writing: "If you thought 2016 was bad - I'm releasing an album in 2017."
If you thought 2016 was bad - I'm releasing an album in 2017.— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 13, 2016
Now there's a man who can laugh at himself.
To be fair, he should be at school...
The Trainspotting star told Chris Moyles why he's gone bald.
The What Went Down outfit will make their UK festival exclusive at the Victoria Park event.
The Young Chasers four-piece will join the trio at their Alexandra Palace gigs.
The actor told Radio X's Chris Moyles that seeing the Trainspotting sequel was like "looking back on (his) life".
Will The Verve legend be joined by Liam Gallagher at either of his new dates?
Some artists get it right first time round the block. We pick 25 of our favourite debut LPs.
On 22 January 1984, the Apple Mac made its first appearance. Radio X looks at the best songs about gadgets and technology.
On 21 January 1976, Concorde began its first commercial service as a supersonic airline. Radio X takes a look at some of the greatest ever songs about flying, planes and travelling at the speed of sound.
Frustrated by the system? Nervous about current events? Brow-beaten by The Man? Music is the answer. Radio X picks fifty of the greatest songs about struggle.
Comments
Powered by Facebook