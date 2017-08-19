Irvine Walsh Has Named His Favourite Albums…

Sir Bruce Forsyth Dies, Aged 89
The veteran entertainer and TV presenter has passed away, 89.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Irvine Welsh's Favourite Albums
00:39
The author of Trainspotting has revealed to a newspaper his all-time greatest LPs - and there are some classics in there.
Irvine Welsh has been up in Edinburgh this week with not one, but three new plays at the Fringe: Performers, Creatives and Trainspotting Live. While he was there, he took time to talk to The Daily Express about some of his favourite music.
Obviously, Welsh knows a thing or two about a good tune, with the film adaptation of the Trainspotting being an all-time classic.
So what has he chosen? There’s David Bowie’s 1976 masterpiece Station To Station, which he describes as “grandiose album of great conviction”, while the Thin White Duke’s mate Iggy Pop has his own 1990 entry Brick By Brick on Welsh’s list. “This was when he was flying under the radar but it’s a great critique of the brashness of modern America,” he says of the record.
The same era as Bowie and Iggy spawned two other favourites on the writer’s list: Rock ’N’ Roll Animal live animal by Lou Reed from 1974, alongside the classic Country Life by Roxy Music from the same year. Welsh says of the record “I think this is their masterpiece. It foreshadows all the musical trends of the Eighties and Nineties and had the effect of an exotic, glamorous cabaret.”
The mega-selling Oasis album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory gets Welsh’s admiration (“You played this and felt yourself being pinned to the ceiling with every song”), while his choices are rounded off with the more understated Loss by Mull Historical Society. Irvine says of the record: “It can be quite rousing and he knows how to build a song. His gigs are incredible entertainment.”
Meanwhile, what did Ewan McGregor think of the Trainspotting sequel, T2? Here he is speaking to Chris Moyles earlier this year.
Ewan McGregor: "T2 was like looking back on my life"
The Trainspotting actor told Chris Moyles how the film left him in floods of tears.
01:06
The veteran entertainer and TV presenter has passed away, 89.
Their gig at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus will be featured in the historic concert series, which is hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.
Dan Smith and co. have given their take on the punk trio's 1994 anthem for upcoming superhero series, The Tick.
See Benedict Cumberbatch's character in the trailer for the next instalment in the Thor franchise.
The official David Bowie account also posted a photo of the child they shared alongside a throwback image of the late icon.
The Late Late Show presenter has responded to the rocker calling him a "k**b head" and vowing never to appear on his famous series.
Celebrate 30 years of New Order's Substance with our compilation of the most successful "Best Ofs" ever released.
Let's celebrate the greatest music city in the world with some of its finest music.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
Radio X celebrates the moments when music becomes comic... and when comedy becomes tuneful.
Comments
Powered by Facebook