Irish Comedian Sean Hughes Dies, Aged 51

Tributes have begun to roll in for the stand-up comedian, as his management confirms the sad news.

Reports have come in that comedian Sean Hughes has sadly passed away.

A statement, which comes from the BBC, says: "Irish comedian Sean Hughes has died at the age of 51, his management company confirms."

The news has also been posted on a Facebook account which claims he had liver cirrhosis and was rushed to the Whittington Hospital during the night and suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday (16 October).

Hughes - who was one of the youngest comedians to with the prestigious Perrier Award in 1990 for his A One Night Stand with Sean Hughes - featured in his own sitcom, was a team captain on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and also had a role in Coronation Street in 2007.

Stars from the comedy world have rushed to pay tribute, with Al Murray commenting on the "terribly sad news".

Jason Manford added his condolences, calling him a "brillant comic"

Jarlath Regan‏ wrote: "Seàn Hughes has died and I'm fucking heartbroken. So funny on stage, so infuriating to know and so sad he's gone. #RIPSeanHughes".

David Schneider‏ tweeted: "So sad about Sean Hughes. Such an engagingly funny man."

And Richard Herring wrote: "Sean Hughes. What a punch in the soul that is."

Hughes' last tweet seems to confirm that he'd been hospitalised for his condition, simply writing: "In hospital".

Watch a clip of the comedian live in 2014: