WATCH: Orlando Bloom Hasn't Got An Invite To Miranda Kerr's Wedding Yet...

Director Jonathan Demme Dies, Aged 73
The Oscar-winning film-maker, who helmed The Silence Of The Lambs, was suffering from esophageal cancer.
Will Orlando be getting a wedding invite from his Ex, Miranda Kerr?
The Unlocked star told Radio X's Chris Moyles that he's yet to receive an invitation to his ex-wife's nuptials, but insists "it's all harmonious".
Orlando Bloom and his is ex-wife Miranda Kerr are known for remaining close despite their split in 2013. But, speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X this morning, the Unlocked actor admitted he's yet to receive an invite to her wedding.
The Australian model - who was married to Bloom for three years and son shares Flynn, 6, with the star - is set to marry Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel next month, but Bloom revealed: "I haven't received an invite yet".
However, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star maintained that he would attend his ex wife's forthcoming nuptials, adding: "But I would be! We get on... everyone's... It's all harmonious. I'm blessed".
Unlocked - which stars Noomi Rapace and Orlando Bloom is set for release in UK cinemas on 5 May 2017.
