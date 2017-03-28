WATCH: Lorde's "Worst Gig" Was In Her Pre-Fame Rock Band

Lorde has talked about her worst gig moment, and revealed it actually happened before she was famous.

Watch her explain it all here:

Play Lorde discusses her worst EVER gig Lorde discusses her worst EVER gig 01:26

Asked about her most cringe-worthy show, she told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "I mean, because I started all of this when I was like 14 ,15 so I didn’t have a lot of gig history before that".

She added: “But I was in a band when I was like at school called Extreme. It was a rock band.”

"We were the 12 year old version of extreme," she revealed. "There were a lot of bad moves. There was a lot of getting people to clap.

"I distinctly remember thinking ‘I am not cool in this moment. This is not a cool year for me.’”

She added: "There is a touch of footage online. If you like a laugh it's quite funny".