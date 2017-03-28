WATCH: Lorde's "Worst Gig" Was In Her Pre-Fame Rock Band

Anaïs Gallagher's Best Present Wasn't Very Rock 'N' Roll...
The Green Light singer told Radio X's Gordon Smart about her most cringe-worthy moments on stage when she was 12.
Lorde has talked about her worst gig moment, and revealed it actually happened before she was famous.
Watch her explain it all here:
Asked about her most cringe-worthy show, she told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "I mean, because I started all of this when I was like 14 ,15 so I didn’t have a lot of gig history before that".
She added: “But I was in a band when I was like at school called Extreme. It was a rock band.”
"We were the 12 year old version of extreme," she revealed. "There were a lot of bad moves. There was a lot of getting people to clap.
"I distinctly remember thinking ‘I am not cool in this moment. This is not a cool year for me.’”
She added: "There is a touch of footage online. If you like a laugh it's quite funny".
