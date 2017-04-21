WATCH: Gorillaz Reveal Who Would Win In A Fight

Harry Styles To Play Mick Jagger In The Rolling Stones Biopic?
According to reports, the One Direction star hinted he may be set to depict the Paint It Black frontman.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Gorillaz chat to Radio X's Jack Saunders
Radio X's Jack Saunders interviewed Murdoc and 2-D from the animated band, and things got heated.
02:58
Radio X's Jack Saunders interviewed Murdoc and 2-D from the animated band, and things got heated.
Gorillaz have revealed who they think would win in a fight.
In an interview with Radio X's Jack Saunders, frontman Murdoc and keyboardist 2-D discussed what would happen if the band went head to head, and unsurprisingly the green rocker reckons he'd come out on top.
Watch the video above.
Murdoc also reckoned he could take on drummer Russel Hobbs, with 2-D explaining: "What you're overlooking is that Murdoc can be very spiteful."
He added: "He doesn't play at all. And he improvises... Like Bourne Identity like spoons and things".
Murdoch confirmed: "I do. I love a good row. I love to have it off. A bit of a row on a Friday."
According to reports, the One Direction star hinted he may be set to depict the Paint It Black frontman.
Celebrate National Tea Day by settling the score once and for all.
We commemorate a year since the loss of The Purple One with this epic tale.
The clip was posted to celebrate the release of their Without You I’m Nothing collab, which will be released on Record Store Day.
The 24 star has been confirmed among the likes of Scouting For Girls and Busted for the Glastonbury area.
The Kasabian frontman said he's got his "blue eyes back" after making the band's For Crying Out Loud album.
On May 2nd 1980 Ian Curtis, and his band Joy Division, played their last ever gig. But they're not the only band to bid farewell to the stage.
We celebrate the tracks by your favourite artists that are either forgotten or just don't get the acclaim they deserve.
Lemmy has a solo album coming out soon, despite passing away at the end of 2015. We take a look at some of the most notable times that albums have been released after the artist has tragically left us.
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
Comments
Powered by Facebook