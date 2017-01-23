Interpol For Turn On The Bright Lights 15th Anniversary Tour

Liverpool Sound City Announces 10th Anniversary Line-Up
The Kooks, The Human League and Metronomy are among the acts confirmed for the festival this year.
The band will be playing their debut album in its entirety across UK & Europe this year.
Interpol have announced they'll celebrate the 15th Anniversary of their Turn On The Bright Lights album with a tour.
The New York outfit will mark the release of their debut record in 2002, by playing the album in its entirety in 2017.
Taking to Instagram, the band posted a video featuring the intro to their Obstacle 1 track, alongside the caption: "The word is out, we're celebrating 15 years since the release of Turn On The Bright Lights by playing the record in its entirety during a select run of shows across Europe and the UK late this summer".
See it here:
The word is out, we're celebrating 15 years since the release of ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ by playing the record in its entirety during a select run of shows across Europe and the UK late this summer. Tickets are on general sale this Friday. And for the headline shows, limited tickets will be available in an exclusive pre-sale from 9am GMT on Wednesday at interpolnyc.com. We’re currently working on a new Interpol record which we look forward to sharing with you in 2018, in the meantime we hope to see some of you at the shows this Summer.
Tickets go on general sale this Friday 27 January.
The PDA outfit also confirmed they were working on a new Interpol record, which they will share in 2018.
As well as Obstacle 1, Turn On The Bright Lights, included the singles NYC and Say Hello To The Angels.
