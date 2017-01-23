Interpol For Turn On The Bright Lights 15th Anniversary Tour

Interpol have announced they'll celebrate the 15th Anniversary of their Turn On The Bright Lights album with a tour.

The New York outfit will mark the release of their debut record in 2002, by playing the album in its entirety in 2017.

Taking to Instagram, the band posted a video featuring the intro to their Obstacle 1 track, alongside the caption: "The word is out, we're celebrating 15 years since the release of Turn On The Bright Lights by playing the record in its entirety during a select run of shows across Europe and the UK late this summer".

See it here:

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 27 January.

The PDA outfit also confirmed they were working on a new Interpol record, which they will share in 2018.

As well as Obstacle 1, Turn On The Bright Lights, included the singles NYC and Say Hello To The Angels.