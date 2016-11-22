Inspiral Carpets Drummer Craig Gill Dies Aged 44

The band have released a statement about the tragic news on Twitter.

Inspiral Carpets drummer and founding member, Craig Gill, has sadly passed away, aged 44.

The band have taken to Twitter to announce the tragic news today (22 November), writing: "It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our drummer and close friend, Craig Gill.

"We are all absolutely devastated by the news."

They added: "To say we'll miss him is an understatement".

See their full statement below:

Clint Boon has added on Twitter: "Our brother, Craig Gill has passed away. He was the beating heart of the Inspirals in more ways than one xxx".

Inspiral Carpets were founded by organist and Radio X DJ Clint Boon in the early 1980s. Craig was aged just 14 when he joined them in 1986 - he was the youngest member.

He played on the classic early EPs (Planecrash and Trainsurfing) and all the way through the band’s huge success during the “Madchester” period, including their Number 2 1990 debut album Life.

The Inspirals reformed in 2014 for a self-titled album and the band had started work on a follow-up.

He had recently built up his very successful Manchester Music Tours business, which attracted visitors from all over the world.