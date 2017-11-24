Has Black Friday Been A Flop In The UK?

24 November 2017, 11:33

Black Friday 2017

The yearly spectacle of spending doesn’t seem to have caught on this year, as these clips show…

It’s Black Friday! 24 November is the day after Thanksgiving in the US, which means the dash for special offers in stores is ON. People will be rushing to grab the latest bargains, not caring for their own (or others’) safety.

At least that’s the idea.

The tradition hasn’t really taken off in the UK, despite the best efforts of retailers everywhere, as this clip shows:

There were similar scenes elsewhere in the country:

Twitter had some choice words to say about the event, too.

