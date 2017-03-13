Happy Mondays Announce Debut Album 30th Anniversary Tour

QUIZ: Which Classic 1987 Album Are You?
The Step On legends are celebrating 30 years of their debut LP with a Twenty Four Hour Party People Greatest Hits tour.
Happy Mondays have announced a UK Tour.
The Step On legends will celebrate 30 years since the release of their debut album Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out) with dates in November and December this year.
#HAPPYMONDAYS announce UK tour in November and December 2017!! Tickets on sale Friday 17th March from10am at: https://t.co/6pBXdvbErY pic.twitter.com/J0B3Fh4Vkw— Happy Mondays (@Happy_Mondays) March 13, 2017
The Salford legends - fronted by Shaun Ryder - will play shows across Britain, including a homecoming gig at the Manchester Academy 1 on 13 December 2017.
The news comes just after the band updated their profile picture, complete with singer Rowetta and iconic dancer Bez.
Tickets go on sale this Friday 17 March from 10am.
14 November 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol
15 November 2017 – BRIGHTON Dome
16 November 2017 – LONDON Roundhouse
17 November 2017 – CARDIFF Great Hall – Cardiff Uni
18 November 2017 – PORTSMOUTH Pyramids Centre
22 November 2017 – FOLKESTONE Leas Cliff Hall
23 November 2017 – NORWICH UEA
24 November 2017 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion
25 November 2017 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange
28 November 2017 – PRESTON Guild Hall
29 November 2017 – SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall
30 November 2017 – CARLISE Sands Centre
1 December 2017 – LIVERPOOL Olympia
2 December 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds
6 December 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute
7 December 2017 – LINCOLN Engine Shed
8 December 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle
9 December 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City
Wed December 13 2017 – MANCHESTER Academy
Thu December 14 2017 – LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru
Fri December 15 2017 – DUBLIN Vicar Street
Wed December 20 2017 – ABERDEEN Beach Ballroom
Thu December 21 2017 – INVERNESS Ironworks
Fri December 22 2017 – KILMARNOCK Grand Hall
Sat December 23 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow
Take a trip back to the year of The Joshua Tree, Sign 'O' The Times and True Faith...
