A Gorillaz TV Series Is In The Works...

11th April 2017, 10:00

According to co-creator Jamie Hewlett, the animated band are set to feature in a 10-episode television show.

Gorillaz 2017

Gorillaz are set to have their own television show.

As reported by Pitchfork, in the latest issue of Q Magazine, Jamie Hewlett revealed a 10-episode show is in the works featuring the animated band.

The co-creator also revealed there was a feature film that never quite materialised because “it was too dark to spend a couple of hundred million dollars on.” 

Meanwhile, the Gorillaz - who are set to release their Humanz LP on 28 April 2017 - have also announced they'll be bringing their Sprit House to life in three major locations.

See their trailer video here: 

The project - which sees the band partner with Sonos - will bring “an immersive, high fidelity experience” to locations in Brooklyn, and Berlin Amsterdam in April and May this year.   

Albarn, meanwhile, said The Good, the Bad & the Queen have been working on a new LP for three years, with Brexit providing renewed inspiration. 

