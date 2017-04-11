A Gorillaz TV Series Is In The Works...

Gorillaz are set to have their own television show.

As reported by Pitchfork, in the latest issue of Q Magazine, Jamie Hewlett revealed a 10-episode show is in the works featuring the animated band.

The co-creator also revealed there was a feature film that never quite materialised because “it was too dark to spend a couple of hundred million dollars on.”

Meanwhile, the Gorillaz - who are set to release their Humanz LP on 28 April 2017 - have also announced they'll be bringing their Sprit House to life in three major locations.

See their trailer video here:

The project - which sees the band partner with Sonos - will bring “an immersive, high fidelity experience” to locations in Brooklyn, and Berlin Amsterdam in April and May this year.

Albarn, meanwhile, said The Good, the Bad & the Queen have been working on a new LP for three years, with Brexit providing renewed inspiration.