Gorillaz Tease "The_End" With Cryptic Posts Online

21st September 2016, 09:51

The animated outfit have kept their fans guessing on social media.

Gorillaz

Gorillaz have teased "The_End" online.

The animated outfit, - co-created by Blur frontman Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett - posted a cryptic message on Twitter last night (20 September,) with the words "The_End" and "until next time".

In June, it was reported that their upcoming album would be ready for 2017, after the GorillazNorthAmerica Instagram fan page said Hewlett told them the album was "really fuckin special" and "can't be rushed".

See their post below: 

 

WE GOT JAMIE NEWS! This here is HIM and our friend Linda. JAMIE says new GORILLAZ is special, really fuckin special. Can't be rushed. 2017, yo. Fuck. So, guys, that Gorilla Fund, we got time. Go shop, take vacation, that shit aint happening this year. BUT its gonna be all that and more. And....Jamie follows us. So....you got something to say to him and don't wanna get yelled at on his IG by his very serious followers, say it here! HE IS HERE. Watching, reading and digging it. He loves this account and appreciates our repping. #JamieHewlett #JamieSaid #ThoseWords #FuckinAye #Gorillaz #Gorillaz2017 #ThisIsNotOurFace #WeTookThePic #HalfOfUsWasThere #OtherHalfInMontreal #Explanations #DidWeMention #JamieWasMadCool #Animated #Friendly #GangstaToo #HisShow #HisArt #SoCool #Go #IfYouCan

A photo posted by GorillazNorthAmerica (@gorillaz.northamerica) onJun 12, 2016 at 6:38am PDT

The Demon Days outfit have given their social media accounts a considerable face-lift of late, previously deleting their YouTube videos to replace them with HD versions.  

Now, the band appear to be re-tracing their steps with a walk down memory lane on their Instagram, and pinning a post on their Twitter, captioned "In the beginning".

Could we be getting a big announcement very soon?

