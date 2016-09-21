Gorillaz Tease "The_End" With Cryptic Posts Online

Morrissey Biopic England Is Mine Release Date & Pics Revealed
Find out when you can see the film and get new pictures courtesy of Edinburgh International Film Festival.
The animated outfit have kept their fans guessing on social media.
Gorillaz have teased "The_End" online.
The animated outfit, - co-created by Blur frontman Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett - posted a cryptic message on Twitter last night (20 September,) with the words "The_End" and "until next time".
Until next time... pic.twitter.com/k0rCIj5wV4— gorillaz (@gorillaz) September 20, 2016
In June, it was reported that their upcoming album would be ready for 2017, after the GorillazNorthAmerica Instagram fan page said Hewlett told them the album was "really fuckin special" and "can't be rushed".
See their post below:
WE GOT JAMIE NEWS! This here is HIM and our friend Linda. JAMIE says new GORILLAZ is special, really fuckin special. Can't be rushed. 2017, yo. Fuck. So, guys, that Gorilla Fund, we got time. Go shop, take vacation, that shit aint happening this year. BUT its gonna be all that and more. And....Jamie follows us. So....you got something to say to him and don't wanna get yelled at on his IG by his very serious followers, say it here! HE IS HERE. Watching, reading and digging it. He loves this account and appreciates our repping. #JamieHewlett #JamieSaid #ThoseWords #FuckinAye #Gorillaz #Gorillaz2017 #ThisIsNotOurFace #WeTookThePic #HalfOfUsWasThere #OtherHalfInMontreal #Explanations #DidWeMention #JamieWasMadCool #Animated #Friendly #GangstaToo #HisShow #HisArt #SoCool #Go #IfYouCan
The Demon Days outfit have given their social media accounts a considerable face-lift of late, previously deleting their YouTube videos to replace them with HD versions.
Now, the band appear to be re-tracing their steps with a walk down memory lane on their Instagram, and pinning a post on their Twitter, captioned "In the beginning".
"In the beginning..." by @gorillazhttps://t.co/VJOa9YhxHa— gorillaz (@gorillaz) September 20, 2016
Could we be getting a big announcement very soon?
