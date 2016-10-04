Gorillaz Tease New Album With "The Book Of Noodle"

The animated outfit have shared a digital booklet, which follows the story of their lead guitarist.

Gorillaz have teased the next faze of their comeback campaign, by unleashing a colourful digital booklet for their fans.

The Book of Noodle tells the story of Gorillaz character Noodle, who accidentally unleashes a shape-shifting devil. 

Despite co-founder Jamie Hewlett previously revealing their record wouldn't be released until 2017, the band already appear to be setting the scene and gearing the fans up for an epic new journey.

See their series of tweets below:

Blur man and fellow creator, Damon Albarn previously teased that their fifth album, which follows 2011's The Fall, would be "fast" and full of "energy". 

The band also gave their YouTube videos a HD face-lift earlier this year, causing fans to speculate that brand new visuals would be on the way.

Last month they teased The_End on social media, but clearly for the animated outfit, this is just the beginning.

Watch this space Gorillaz fans!

