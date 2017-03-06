Gorillaz Announce Live Return With Demon Dayz Festival Ad

6th March 2017, 11:25

The animated outfit have announced the event in today's Metro.

Gorillaz

Gorillaz appear to have announced their live return and a new festival this morning.

The Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett-created band shared an advertisement in today's Metro for the Demon Dayz festival in June. 

The Dreamland event - which is set to take place in Margate, Kent on 10 June 2017 - adds that it will feature the animated band with a "full-line-up to be announced".

Tickets are said to go on sale this Friday 10 March 2017 from demondayzfestival.com.

The news seems to corroborate the words of a fan who bumped into Damon Albarn last week.

According to J the fifth release for the animated band is complete and the band are rehearsing for a new Gorillaz tour, which the Britpop icon had already got a new hat for.

