Gorillaz Announce Live Return With Demon Dayz Festival Ad

The animated outfit have announced the event in today's Metro.
Gorillaz appear to have announced their live return and a new festival this morning.
The Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett-created band shared an advertisement in today's Metro for the Demon Dayz festival in June.
See a picture of Radio X's copy below:
The Dreamland event - which is set to take place in Margate, Kent on 10 June 2017 - adds that it will feature the animated band with a "full-line-up to be announced".
Tickets are said to go on sale this Friday 10 March 2017 from demondayzfestival.com.
The news seems to corroborate the words of a fan who bumped into Damon Albarn last week.
DAMON FUCKING ALBARN pic.twitter.com/z4ZQ5z0asA— Jack (@_JackWinstanley) February 22, 2017
According to Jack Winstanley, Albarn told him the fifth release for the animated band is complete and the band are rehearsing for a new Gorillaz tour, which the Britpop icon had already got a new hat for.
See his tweets here:
@_JackWinstanley he told me he'd got a new hat for the gorillaz tour and started dancing I'm literally crying— Jack (@_JackWinstanley) February 22, 2017
@sidneyphlegm he says they've just finished the album and they're rehearsing right now!! :)— Jack (@_JackWinstanley) February 23, 2017
