Listen To Gorillaz Let Me Out Track

The songs - which features Pusha T and Mavis Staples - comes from their forthcoming Humanz LP.
Gorillaz have released the official audio for their Let Me Out track, taken from their forthcoming Humanz album.
Listen to it here:
The song - which sees the animated band collaborate with soul legend Mavis Staples and rapper Pusha T - follows the unveiling of their album details and four previous tracks, Saturnz Bars, Andromeda, Ascension and We Got The Power.
Gorillaz's Humanz album is set for release on 28 April 2017.
1. Ascension feat. Vince Staples
2. Strobelite feat. Peven Everett
3. Saturnz Barz feat. Popcaan
4. Momentz feat. De La Soul
5. Submission feat. Danny Brown & Kelela
6. Charger feat. Grace Jones
7. Andromeda feat. D.R.A.M.
8. Busted and Blue
9. Carnival feat. Anthony Hamilton
10. Let Me Out feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T
11. Sex Murder Party feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz
12. She’s My Collar feat. Kali Uchis
13. Hallelujah Money feat. Benjamin Clementine
14. We Got The Power feat. Jehnny Beth
15.The Apprentice feat. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK
16. Halfway To The Halfway House feat. Peven Everett
17. Out Of Body feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Vonshà
18. Ticker Tape feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis
19. Circle Of Friendz feat. Brandon Markell Holmes
