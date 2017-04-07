Listen To Gorillaz Let Me Out Track

7th April 2017, 12:41

The songs - which features Pusha T and Mavis Staples - comes from their forthcoming Humanz LP.

Gorillaz - Humanz album cover

Gorillaz have released the official audio for their Let Me Out track, taken from their forthcoming Humanz album.

Listen to it here: 

The song - which sees the animated band collaborate with soul legend Mavis Staples and rapper Pusha T - follows the unveiling of their album details and four previous tracks, Saturnz Bars, Andromeda, Ascension and We Got The Power.

Gorillaz's Humanz album is set for release on 28 April 2017.

GET THE FULL TRACKLIST FOR HUMANZ HERE:

1. Ascension   feat.   Vince Staples

2. Strobelite   feat.   Peven Everett

3. Saturnz Barz   feat.   Popcaan

4. Momentz   feat.   De La Soul

5. Submission   feat.   Danny Brown & Kelela

6. Charger   feat.   Grace Jones

7. Andromeda   feat.   D.R.A.M.

8. Busted and Blue

9. Carnival   feat.   Anthony Hamilton

10. Let Me Out   feat.   Mavis Staples & Pusha T

11. Sex Murder Party   feat.   Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz

12. She’s My Collar   feat.   Kali Uchis

13. Hallelujah Money   feat.   Benjamin Clementine

14. We Got The Power   feat.   Jehnny Beth

 BONUS MATERIAL ON DELUXE:

15.The Apprentice   feat. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK

16. Halfway To The Halfway House   feat.   Peven Everett

17. Out Of Body   feat.   Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Vonshà

18. Ticker Tape   feat.   Carly Simon & Kali Uchis

19. Circle Of Friendz   feat.   Brandon Markell Holmes

