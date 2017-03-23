Gorillaz To Play Humanz Album In Full At Secret Gig On Friday

23rd March 2017, 20:11

The animated band will play their forthcoming fifth album in its entirety at a secret London location on 24 March.

Gorillaz 2017

Gorillaz are set to perform their Humanz album live on Friday 24 March.

The animated band have announced they will play their fifth studio album in its entirety at a secret London location for their fans.

The one-off show will be supported by Telekom Electronic Beats, and you can find out how to get tickets here.

Humanz - which is set for release on 28 April - includes star-studded collaborations from the likes of De La Soul, Grace Jones, Vince Staples, Pusha T and Rag'n'Bone Man.

Today, Gorillaz also unveiled details of a new video, which features four new tracks; Saturnz Barz, Ascension, Andromeda, and We Got The Power-on which Noel Gallagher provides backing vocals.

Listen to new track Saturnz Barz now.

Speaking about working in the studio with the Oasis man for the first time, Albarn gushed: "Its really great, he’s fantastic in the studio. Its nice when you see how someone goes about their business. He’s great."

Get the full tracklist for Humanz here:

1. Ascension  feat.  Vince Staples

2. Strobelite  feat.  Peven Everett

3. Saturnz Barz  feat.  Popcaan

4. Momentz  feat.  De La Soul

5. Submission  feat.  Danny Brown & Kelela

6. Charger  feat.  Grace Jones

7. Andromeda  feat.  D.R.A.M.

8. Busted and Blue

9. Carnival  feat.  Anthony Hamilton

10. Let Me Out  feat.  Mavis Staples & Pusha T

11. Sex Murder Party  feat.  Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz

12. She’s My Collar  feat.  Kali Uchis

13. Hallelujah Money  feat.  Benjamin Clementine

14. We Got The Power  feat.  Jehnny Beth

 Bonus material on Deluxe:

15.The Apprentice  feat. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK

16. Halfway To The Halfway House  feat.  Peven Everett

17. Out Of Body  feat.  Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Vonshà

18. Ticker Tape  feat.  Carly Simon & Kali Uchis

19. Circle Of Friendz  feat.  Brandon Markell Holmes

