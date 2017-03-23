Gorillaz To Play Humanz Album In Full At Secret Gig On Friday

Gorillaz are set to perform their Humanz album live on Friday 24 March.

The animated band have announced they will play their fifth studio album in its entirety at a secret London location for their fans.

The one-off show will be supported by Telekom Electronic Beats, and you can find out how to get tickets here.

Humanz - which is set for release on 28 April - includes star-studded collaborations from the likes of De La Soul, Grace Jones, Vince Staples, Pusha T and Rag'n'Bone Man.

Today, Gorillaz also unveiled details of a new video, which features four new tracks; Saturnz Barz, Ascension, Andromeda, and We Got The Power-on which Noel Gallagher provides backing vocals.

Listen to new track Saturnz Barz now.

Speaking about working in the studio with the Oasis man for the first time, Albarn gushed: "Its really great, he’s fantastic in the studio. Its nice when you see how someone goes about their business. He’s great."

Get the full tracklist for Humanz here:

1. Ascension feat. Vince Staples

2. Strobelite feat. Peven Everett

3. Saturnz Barz feat. Popcaan

4. Momentz feat. De La Soul

5. Submission feat. Danny Brown & Kelela

6. Charger feat. Grace Jones

7. Andromeda feat. D.R.A.M.

8. Busted and Blue

9. Carnival feat. Anthony Hamilton

10. Let Me Out feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T

11. Sex Murder Party feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz

12. She’s My Collar feat. Kali Uchis

13. Hallelujah Money feat. Benjamin Clementine

14. We Got The Power feat. Jehnny Beth

Bonus material on Deluxe:

15.The Apprentice feat. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK

16. Halfway To The Halfway House feat. Peven Everett

17. Out Of Body feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Vonshà

18. Ticker Tape feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis

19. Circle Of Friendz feat. Brandon Markell Holmes