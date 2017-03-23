Gorillaz To Play Humanz Album In Full At Secret Gig On Friday

Damon Albarn Talks Working With Noel Gallagher For New Gorillaz Album
The Oasis legend sings backing vocals on We Got The Power, which features on the Gorillaz new Humanz LP.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The animated band will play their forthcoming fifth album in its entirety at a secret London location on 24 March.
Gorillaz are set to perform their Humanz album live on Friday 24 March.
The animated band have announced they will play their fifth studio album in its entirety at a secret London location for their fans.
The one-off show will be supported by Telekom Electronic Beats, and you can find out how to get tickets here.
Humanz - which is set for release on 28 April - includes star-studded collaborations from the likes of De La Soul, Grace Jones, Vince Staples, Pusha T and Rag'n'Bone Man.
Today, Gorillaz also unveiled details of a new video, which features four new tracks; Saturnz Barz, Ascension, Andromeda, and We Got The Power-on which Noel Gallagher provides backing vocals.
Listen to new track Saturnz Barz now.
Speaking about working in the studio with the Oasis man for the first time, Albarn gushed: "Its really great, he’s fantastic in the studio. Its nice when you see how someone goes about their business. He’s great."
1. Ascension feat. Vince Staples
2. Strobelite feat. Peven Everett
3. Saturnz Barz feat. Popcaan
4. Momentz feat. De La Soul
5. Submission feat. Danny Brown & Kelela
6. Charger feat. Grace Jones
7. Andromeda feat. D.R.A.M.
8. Busted and Blue
9. Carnival feat. Anthony Hamilton
10. Let Me Out feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T
11. Sex Murder Party feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz
12. She’s My Collar feat. Kali Uchis
13. Hallelujah Money feat. Benjamin Clementine
14. We Got The Power feat. Jehnny Beth
15.The Apprentice feat. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK
16. Halfway To The Halfway House feat. Peven Everett
17. Out Of Body feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Vonshà
18. Ticker Tape feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis
19. Circle Of Friendz feat. Brandon Markell Holmes
The Oasis legend sings backing vocals on We Got The Power, which features on the Gorillaz new Humanz LP.
Get the details of their fifth studio album and watch their video, which features four new tracks.
The Ballad of the Mighty I singer has put his stamp on the classic Garwen for the brand's 2017 spring Spezial range.
Was it made by monks, though?
No it's not real, but it's bloody hilarious anyway.
The Nobel Laureate has revealed his penchant for Kelly Jones and the Welsh rockers.
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
When music gets self-referential... Radio X's favourite lyrics about other people's lyrics.
Radio X looks at (but does not condone in any way) pugilism (that's scrapping) in rock.
Comments
Powered by Facebook