WATCH: Gorillaz Share Noel Gallagher Studio & Performance Videos

Gorillaz have shared never before seen footage, which sees Noel Gallagher performing their We Got The Power track.

The first clip, which was shared on the animated band's Instagram, sees Damon Albarn jam with the Oasis man, as he sings backing vocals to the Humanz album track.

#momentz of We Got The Power with @themightyi in London #HUMANZ A post shared by Gorillaz (@gorillaz) onApr 27, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

The band - who are preparing to release their album this Friday (28 April) - have also unveiled a live performance from their secret gig at the Printworks last month, where they were joined on stage by Gallagher, Jean-Michel Jarre and Savages' Jehnny Beth.

See the video posted by event partner Telekom Electronic Beats:

Still: Instagram/Gorillaz