WATCH: Gorillaz Share Noel Gallagher Studio & Performance Videos

Watch Dave Grohl Drum With The Preservation Hall Jazz Band
The Foo Fighters frontman pulled-off a special performance with the New Orleans-style jazz outfit.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Oasis legend appears on the animated band's We Got The Power single.
Gorillaz have shared never before seen footage, which sees Noel Gallagher performing their We Got The Power track.
The first clip, which was shared on the animated band's Instagram, sees Damon Albarn jam with the Oasis man, as he sings backing vocals to the Humanz album track.
The band - who are preparing to release their album this Friday (28 April) - have also unveiled a live performance from their secret gig at the Printworks last month, where they were joined on stage by Gallagher, Jean-Michel Jarre and Savages' Jehnny Beth.
See the video posted by event partner Telekom Electronic Beats:
Still: Instagram/Gorillaz
The Foo Fighters frontman pulled-off a special performance with the New Orleans-style jazz outfit.
The soundtrack to the cult classic - starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly - will be released in May.
The man, the legend that is Walsh manages to make himself and YOU laugh - GUARANTEED.
The act has announced itself as the first official artist to kick off the festival on Friday 23 June.
See what the likes of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Kurt Russell would put on on their "awesome mix".
The Jesus And Mary Chain, Band Of Horses and The Shins have been confirmed for the Parisian festival.
The recent Record Store Day Smiths single had an anti-Trump message carved into the vinyl… but the band have done it before. Radio X investigates...
An old saying goes: "Writing about music is like dancing about architecture." Here are 50 reasons why that statement is wrong.
To celebrate Shakespeare's birthday, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
As thousands of people prepare to run the mammoth 26 miles that is the London Marathon, Radio X gives you some of the longest songs.
Comments
Powered by Facebook