Has Gorillaz New Album Tracklist Been Leaked?

Liam Gallagher Calls Noel Fake, Reveals First Solo Single Title
The rocker has also vowed to open with "Don't Look Back In Anger," which he says will be "done proper".
Skip to Content
Get into the music
A fan has reportedly found new tracks registered by the animated band, suggesting collabs with the likes of Grace Jones and Rag'n'Bone Man.
The tracklist for Gorillaz new album has reportedly been leaked.
According to a user of hasitleaked.com, new tracks were registered by the band on Phonographic Performance Limited, which could well feature on their fifth album.
Impressive Gorillaz album feature list— Has it Leaked (@hasitleaked) March 17, 2017
Vince Staples, De La Soul, Pusha T, Danny Brown, Kelela + lots more.https://t.co/FlkHzCDFP9 #leak pic.twitter.com/4SOVqWuaGN
If the tracks are indeed real, then the animated outfit have collaborated with host of musicians, including the likes of De La Soul, Grace Jones and Rag'n'Bone Man.
Also featured on the apparent leaked list is the band's previously unveiled anti-Donald Trump track, Hallelujah Money, which is a collaboration with Benjamin Clementine.
Andromeda (Feat. D.R.A.M.)
Ascension (Feat. Vince Staples)
Busted And Blue
Carnival (Feat. Anthony Hamilton)
Charger (Feat. Grace Jones)
Circle Of Friendz (Feat. Brandon Markell Holmes)
Halfway To The Halfway House (Feat. Peven Everett)
Hallelujah Money (Feat. Benjamin Clementine)
Interlude: Elevator Going Up
Interlude: New World
Interlude: Penthouse
Interlude: Talk Radio
Interlude: The Elephant
Interlude: The Non-conformist Oath
Intro: I Switched My Robot Off
Let Me Out (Feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T)
Momentz (Feat. De La Soul)
Out Of Body (Feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Voshana)
Saturnz Barz (Feat. Popcaan)
Sex Murder Party (Feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz)
She’s My Collar (Feat. Kali Uchis)
Strobelite (Feat. Peven Everett)
Submission (Feat. Danny Brown & Kelela)
The Apprentice (Feat. Rag’n’bone Man, Zebra Katz & Ray BLK)
Ticker Tape (Feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis)
We Got The Power (Feat. Jehnny Beth)
The rocker has also vowed to open with "Don't Look Back In Anger," which he says will be "done proper".
The poll to find the greatest British song is back - will Oasis dominate the Top 10 for a second year?
Serge Pizzorno told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan "we won’t go on until it’s over".
The range of fizzy drinks is to get new flavours after extensive research… but which ones?
New research says that motorists have little idea about how their vehicle works and more…
The presenter claims his old show will bring in the viewers… “in time”...
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
When music gets self-referential... Radio X's favourite lyrics about other people's lyrics.
Radio X looks at (but does not condone in any way) pugilism (that's scrapping) in rock.
Let's celebrate St Patrick's Day with a selection of great songs from the Emerald Isle.
Comments
Powered by Facebook