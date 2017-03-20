Has Gorillaz New Album Tracklist Been Leaked?

The tracklist for Gorillaz new album has reportedly been leaked.

According to a user of hasitleaked.com, new tracks were registered by the band on Phonographic Performance Limited, which could well feature on their fifth album.

Impressive Gorillaz album feature list

Vince Staples, De La Soul, Pusha T, Danny Brown, Kelela + lots more.https://t.co/FlkHzCDFP9 #leak pic.twitter.com/4SOVqWuaGN — Has it Leaked (@hasitleaked) March 17, 2017

If the tracks are indeed real, then the animated outfit have collaborated with host of musicians, including the likes of De La Soul, Grace Jones and Rag'n'Bone Man.

Also featured on the apparent leaked list is the band's previously unveiled anti-Donald Trump track, Hallelujah Money, which is a collaboration with Benjamin Clementine.

See what's reported to be the full list of tracks here:

Andromeda (Feat. D.R.A.M.)

Ascension (Feat. Vince Staples)

Busted And Blue

Carnival (Feat. Anthony Hamilton)

Charger (Feat. Grace Jones)

Circle Of Friendz (Feat. Brandon Markell Holmes)

Halfway To The Halfway House (Feat. Peven Everett)

Hallelujah Money (Feat. Benjamin Clementine)

Interlude: Elevator Going Up

Interlude: New World

Interlude: Penthouse

Interlude: Talk Radio

Interlude: The Elephant

Interlude: The Non-conformist Oath

Intro: I Switched My Robot Off

Let Me Out (Feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T)

Momentz (Feat. De La Soul)

Out Of Body (Feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Voshana)

Saturnz Barz (Feat. Popcaan)

Sex Murder Party (Feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz)

She’s My Collar (Feat. Kali Uchis)

Strobelite (Feat. Peven Everett)

Submission (Feat. Danny Brown & Kelela)

The Apprentice (Feat. Rag’n’bone Man, Zebra Katz & Ray BLK)

Ticker Tape (Feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis)

We Got The Power (Feat. Jehnny Beth)