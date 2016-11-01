Gorillaz's Murdoc Reveals Whether He's A Blur Or Oasis Man

Morrissey Biopic England Is Mine Release Date & Pics Revealed
Gorillaz, the virtual band created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, are not known for giving many interviews. But their bassist Murdoc has had an exclusive chat with Noisey - and there are a few surprises lurking under that heavy fringe of his.
Most shocking though is the revelation that, when faced with the age-old indie head scratcher (Blur or Oasis?), Murdoc is more of an Oasis man.
Ironic given that Albarn himself might have been the one answering the question...
Oh and it seems the bassist is more of a Beatles than a Stones fan, in case you were wondering.
Discussing everything from Brexit to Ringo Starr, the interview comes in anticipation of their fifth album release - the first since 2010's The Fall.
The band's "chief songwriter" and bassist has had a rough old time of late, stranded as he was on Plastic Beach and rescued from the island by a "huge sea vessel owned by EMI."
After co-founder Jamie Hewlett previously revealing their record wouldn't be released until 2017, the animated outfit started released a digital book called The Book Of Noodle, which follows the story of their lead guitarist's escape from Plastic Beach.
See it below:
#TheBookofNoodle pic.twitter.com/PWqdMBP16c— gorillaz (@gorillaz) October 3, 2016
Days after the attack... #TheBookofNoodle pic.twitter.com/3gHD7ucqIS— gorillaz (@gorillaz) October 3, 2016
#TheBookofNoodle pic.twitter.com/LMKzalUSdq— gorillaz (@gorillaz) October 3, 2016
Noodle learned that... #TheBookofNoodle pic.twitter.com/PPAlD63Hap— gorillaz (@gorillaz) October 3, 2016
#TheBookofNoodle pic.twitter.com/ICYGXPoYaS— gorillaz (@gorillaz) October 3, 2016
Disguising herself as... #TheBookofNoodle pic.twitter.com/Hy1s5NgVYb— gorillaz (@gorillaz) October 3, 2016
#TheBookofNoodle pic.twitter.com/FrqTfhkizz— gorillaz (@gorillaz) October 3, 2016
Mazuu! #TheBookofNoodle pic.twitter.com/95hrPPfmGP— gorillaz (@gorillaz) October 3, 2016
Escaping Mazuu's sumo bodyguards... #TheBookofNoodle pic.twitter.com/0ohSYUeneX— gorillaz (@gorillaz) October 3, 2016
Watch this space Gorillaz fans!
