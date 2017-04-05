WATCH: Gorillaz To Launch Real-Life Spirit House Pop Ups

Gorillaz have invited their fans to experience their Spirit House in real life.

The project - which sees the band partner with Sonos - will bring “an immersive, high fidelity experience” to locations in Brooklyn, and Berlin Amsterdam in April and May this year.

Watch their video teasing the project here:

As Pitchfork reports, a press release from the band explained the spaces will feature exclusive music, custom artwork, physical installations, and digital projections.

Bassist Murdoc Niccals also 'said' in a statement: “Come and bathe in high-tech sound, feast on unearthly visuals, and let the experience take you on the ultimate trip".

Entry to each Spirit House is free, and fans can RSVP for the chance to win tickets via a ballot here.