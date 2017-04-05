WATCH: Gorillaz To Launch Real-Life Spirit House Pop Ups

WATCH: Dave Grohl Talks Losing Kurt Cobain In Throwback Vid
Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the Nirvana frontman's death.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Fans of the animated band can see the space brought to life in Brooklyn, Berlin and Amsterdam this spring.
Gorillaz have invited their fans to experience their Spirit House in real life.
The project - which sees the band partner with Sonos - will bring “an immersive, high fidelity experience” to locations in Brooklyn, and Berlin Amsterdam in April and May this year.
Watch their video teasing the project here:
As Pitchfork reports, a press release from the band explained the spaces will feature exclusive music, custom artwork, physical installations, and digital projections.
Bassist Murdoc Niccals also 'said' in a statement: “Come and bathe in high-tech sound, feast on unearthly visuals, and let the experience take you on the ultimate trip".
Entry to each Spirit House is free, and fans can RSVP for the chance to win tickets via a ballot here.
Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the Nirvana frontman's death.
We're afraid it's bad news.
The Fab Four will mark the 50th anniversary of the classic album with a HUGE set of reissues, including much unreleased material…
Back in 2015, the actor "slash (his) wrists" than play 007 again..
Get the hilarious story behind Matt and Bear's showdown here.
The Blowin' In The Wind singer finally got his hands on the honour in a particularly low-key fashion.
We celebrate the tracks by your favourite artists that are either forgotten or just don't get the acclaim they deserve.
Lemmy has a solo album coming out soon, despite passing away at the end of 2015. We take a look at some of the most notable times that albums have been released after the artist has tragically left us.
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
Comments
Powered by Facebook