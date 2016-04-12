This Is What Gorillaz Are Getting Up To In The Studio...

12th April 2016, 16:00

Co-creator Jamie Hewlett has been posting videos with Damon Albarn on Instagram.

Gorillaz

Last year, it was confirmed that the Gorillaz would return with a new album , and by the looks of it, they've been hard at work.

Co-creator Jamie Hewlett - who illustrates the animated band - has posted two videos on Instagram in the studio with Damon Albarn.

The first post, which sees a collaborator delivering very Gorillaz-esque vocals, is simply captioned with a bomb emoji.

 

A video posted by hewll (@hewll) onApr 11, 2016 at 6:37am PDT

The second, however, is a silent clip, which sees Albarn and co. having discussions in the studio.

 

A video posted by hewll (@hewll) onApr 11, 2016 at 7:07am PDT

Last year, Hewlett confirmed that he was working on new creative for the animated band .

Damon Albarn meanwhile told Rolling Stone their album would be "fast" and full of "a lot of energy".

