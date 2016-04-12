This Is What Gorillaz Are Getting Up To In The Studio...

Morrissey Biopic England Is Mine Release Date & Pics Revealed
Find out when you can see the film and get new pictures courtesy of Edinburgh International Film Festival.
Co-creator Jamie Hewlett has been posting videos with Damon Albarn on Instagram.
Last year, it was confirmed that the Gorillaz would return with a new album , and by the looks of it, they've been hard at work.
Co-creator Jamie Hewlett - who illustrates the animated band - has posted two videos on Instagram in the studio with Damon Albarn.
The first post, which sees a collaborator delivering very Gorillaz-esque vocals, is simply captioned with a bomb emoji.
The second, however, is a silent clip, which sees Albarn and co. having discussions in the studio.
Last year, Hewlett confirmed that he was working on new creative for the animated band .
Damon Albarn meanwhile told Rolling Stone their album would be "fast" and full of "a lot of energy".
