WATCH: Gorillaz Share Hallelujah Money Track And Teaser Image

Gorillaz have shared a brand new video Hallelujah Money, featuring 2015 Mercury Prize winner Benjamin Clementine.

Watch it now:

The animated band posted the political track on Twitter, with the caption: "Dark times - u need someone to look up to. Me. Here's a lightning bolt of truth in a black night. Now piss on! New stuff won't write itself."

The lyrics and video - which references a wall and shows images of the Klu Klux Klan - have caused fans to see the track as a criticism of President-elect Donald Trump on the eve of his Inauguration.

The song came along with a teaser on Instagram, which saw Murdoc take the place of the BBC test card girl, and the words "TRANSMISSION" alongside "wearestillhumanz".

See it here:

TRANSMISSION! #wearestillhumanz A photo posted by Gorillaz (@gorillaz) onJan 19, 2017 at 7:14am PST

