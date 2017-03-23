Gorillaz To Drop New Music Tonight On Damon Albarn's Birthday

The Buckfast Easter Egg Is The Best Thing We've Seen All Week
Was it made by monks, though?
Get into the music
Gorillaz are set to drop some new music today (23 March), on Damon Albarn's birthday.
The virtual band - created by the Blur frontman and artist Jamie Hewlett - have been teasing some new content from their forthcoming album for months now, but it looks like the wait is finally over.
The news comes just days after the band's track-listing for their new album was leaked online and found on the Phonographic Performance Limited website.
The supposed tracks revealed collaborations with the likes of Vince Staples, De La Soul, Rag'n'Bone Man, Savages' Jehnny Beth and Grace Jones.
Tonight, Damon Albarn will be chatting to Gordon Smart on Radio X from 7pm and we'll have the world exclusive of a brand new Gorillaz track.
So far, the animated band have released Hallelujah Money-a collaboration with Mercury Prize-winner Benjamin Clementine.
Watch its video here:
